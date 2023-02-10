Johnny Cash’s Son Reels In Vibrant-Looking Cowfish: PHOTO

The only son of Johnny and June Carter Cash recently reeled in one of the most vibrant-looking neon fish you’ll ever see. John Carter Cash was fishing off the coast of Miami when caught himself a crazy-looking little cowfish. He shared a couple of pictures from the fishing trip on Instagram. Looks like he also caught a little hammerhead shark while he was out on the water.

According to Texas Saltwater Fishing Magazine, the species John Carter Cash caught appears to be a scrawled cowfish. Cowfish get their name from the pair of spines projecting out from in front of their eyes which resemble the horns of a cow. Scrawled cowfish are typically yellowish or olive green in color. They have vibrant bright blue scrawling patterns and dark splotches along their body. They also usually have three or four parallel-ish blue stripes on the cheeks just below the eyes. The quick video of the fish that Cash caught is a great example of the species.

Son John Carter Is Big Into The Great Outdoors

A deeper dive into Johnny Cash’s son’s Instagram account reveals that he’s a big-time outdoorsman who loves to hunt and fish. He’s previously shared some highlights from several awesome adventures, including a mountain climbing trip in Spain. He also went on an epic aoudad hunting trip in New Mexico back in January.

The Mahi-mahi he caught while fishing back in December was way bigger than his recent cowfish. He also did some duck hunting this winter. Looks like he spent some time in a treestand hunting deer this fall too. That mountain climbing trip wasn’t his only Spanish adventure though, he previously went on a chamois hunt there as well. He eats what he shoots too, as evidenced by this scrumptious-looking elk tenderloin. Looks like that meal might have come from the mountains of Idaho.

He also appears to have had a bigfoot encounter while out in the woods. Can’t forget the biscuits and wild boar sausage either. He’s not just a hunter though, he’s a gatherer too. Check out this batch of chicken-of-the-woods mushrooms. This giant wahoo he hooked is as impressive as can be too. He’s caught some pretty impressive striped bass before as well. He also knows how to catch a largemouth.

Johnny Cash: The Redemption Of An American Icon

A few months ago, John Carter Cash joined American Songwriter to discuss the film about his father that recently debuted in select theaters. Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon details the iconic Johnny Cash’s rise to stardom, tumultuous life on the road, and return to faith. John Carter Cash is an executive producer of the film.

