Jordan Davis Found Out His Song Went #1 From A Duck Blind

Very few things are acceptable reasons to interrupt a duck hunt. However, taking a quick break from the birds to let your fans know your song has climbed to the #1 spot on country radio is perfectly acceptable. Jordan Davis chimed in on Instagram from the flooded timber in Arkansas to celebrate. He was decked out in some fresh gear from Chene Waterfowl Co. to make the announcement.

What My World Spins Around is now Davis’s 5th single to ascend to the top spot on the charts. He fittingly celebrated his 5th number when a few hunting buddies and a 5-man limit of greenheads. The post also includes a screenshot of the Media Base charts that show his song edging out Whiskey On You by Nate Smith, Thank God by Kane & Katelyn Brown, and Pick Me Up by Gabby Barrett for the top spot. He fittingly closed the post with a quick video of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant counting to #5 in recognition of his championship rings.

What My World Spins Around Is Jordan Davis’ 5th Number 1 Song

His recent chart-topper is the fifth song Jordan Davis has sung into the #1 spot. His song Singles You Up went #1 in 2017. The next year, in 2018 his tune Take It From Me was a top hit. Then Slow Dance in a Parking Lot reached the top in 2019. In 2022 his duet Buy Dirt with Luke Bryan also went #1.

Seeing a song rise to the #1 spot on the radio charts is something that any artist surely never gets tired of. Adding a 5th #1 to his resume is a huge accomplishment for Jordan Davis. The newest #1 also meshes well with the type of upbeat, romantic, and real-life story he often tells through his songs.

The lyrics run through a laundry list of stuff that he likes doing, like going fishing, driving around a pickup truck, drinking cold beer, tailgating for college football games, and having a farm. All those things make the world go around. However, none of those things can compare to the feeling of being swept off your feet by a woman you love. The song’s chorus brings things home. Davis charmingly sings that his love interest in the musical story is “What My World Spins Around.”

Davis’s next number 1 could very well be on the way soon. He recently announced that his new album, Blue Bird Days will be out on February 17th. He also just previewed another great new song titled No Time Soon.

No Matter How Busy, He Always Makes Time For Duck Hunting

Jordan Davis has been married to his wife Kristen since 2017. Together they have two young kids. With family responsibilities getting bigger and bigger, and a music career that continues taking off to new heights, Davis is a busy guy. Even so, he seems to be pretty good about carving out some time to go duck hunting at least a few times each season. He previously shared some behind-the-scenes footage of another duck-hunting adventure in Arkansas back in December too. He kicked off the waterfowl hunting season with a trip to Missouri back in November too.