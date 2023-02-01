Judge Awards $10.5M to Family of Decapitated Arches National Park Visitor

After a traffic control gate decapitated an Arches National Park visitor, a judge has awarded the family over $10.5 million. According to reports, the money will go to the widower and parents of the park visitor.

Before the tragedy, Ugandan celebrity and activist Esther “Essie” Nakajjigo was visiting Arches National Park in Utah with her husband.

The judge awarded the victim’s husband, Ludo Michaud, $9.5 million. In addition, her mother was awarded $700,000, and her father received $350,000.

In an official statement, the U.S. Attorney’s said they hoped the award would help her family heal from the loss.

“The United States acknowledged that Esther Nakajjigo’s heirs were entitled to damages in this case. Judge Bruce S. Jenkins weighed the evidence presented and awarded plaintiffs $10.55M in damages,” the statement read. “We respect the judge’s decision and hope this award will help her loved ones as they continue to heal from this tragedy. On behalf of the United States, we again extend our condolences to Ms. Nakajjigo’s friends, family, and beloved community.”

During closing arguments of a multi-day trial in December, the deceased’s family requested $169.05 million in reparations. During the trial, government officials admitted they were liable for her passing. However, federal attorneys asked that the judge limit the award to $3.7 million.

During the trial, the family’s attorneys focused on how much income Nakajjigo would have earned had she lived. In addition, they noted that Michaud witnessed a horrific sight as he was in the driver’s seat when his wife passed.

Before the freak incident, the newlyweds drove from their home in Denver to the Arches National Park.

Victim from Arches National Park remembered as celebrity and humanitarian in Uganda

June 13, 2020, Nakajjigo and her new husband, Ludo Michaud, drove from their home in the Denver area to Arches. As they exited the park, the wind caught a traffic gate that someone had not secured.

Sadly, as a result, its arm decapitated the 25-year-old who was in the passenger seat.

At the trial, the plaintiffs also proved that the National Park Service was made aware that the gates close in the direction of oncoming traffic. The gate at Arches has since been permanently changed.

The victim was known in her home country of Uganda as a celebrity and for her humanitarian ventures. In her life, she raised money for doctor’s offices for women and young people. She also worked on television shows highlighting the struggles of young mothers in Uganda.

She met her husband in 2019 when she was enrolled in a leadership program in Boulder, Colorado.

The plaintiffs argued she would have gone on to earn millions of dollars if she had continued her work. The family has also said they hope to use the awarded money to continue her work.