Juvenile great white sharks filmed feeding on dolphin off the coast of California

Beachgoers at Torrey Pines State Beach in California got an unexpected up-close look at the food chain in action over Memorial Day Weekend when they witnessed a group of juvenile great white sharks devouring a dolphin near the shore.

Around noon on Sunday, May 28th, California State Parks responded to a report of a shark sighting 30-40 yards from shore. Video recordings of the incident show multiple young great white sharks attacking a dolphin. Mere minutes later, a 9.5-foot dolphin washed up on shore.

As heartbreaking as it is to see one of the most beloved creatures in the sea fall victim to predators, the reality is that incidents like this happen every day in every ecosystem. It’s just nature being nature.

According to experts, shark sightings have increased dramatically in the Torrey Pines area in recent years. Now, this might mean staying more vigilant while enjoying the ocean for humans, but it’s not a bad thing. On the contrary, it’s a great sign – not only for great white sharks but for the ocean as a whole.

“One reason they like hanging out at those beaches is because it’s safe,” shark expert Chris Lowe explained to Fox 5. “We’re just guests in their home, their numbers have come back because we have protected them, and that’s a good sign that our ocean is getting healthy.”

Great whites and other sharks are the doctors of the sea

While their mealtimes might not be pleasant to witness, sharks are the doctors of the sea. Great white sharks such as those filmed in California often feed on sick, injured, or deceased animals, maintaining the overall health of the ocean.

As a keystone species, sharks play a vital role in regulating the marine ecosystem. They’re what makes the ocean the rich, vibrant place we know it to be. By removing diseased individuals, they prevent any weak or mutated genes from passing on to the next generation.

Sharks also keep prey species populations under control, ensuring that the various habitats of the sea stay in peak condition. They’ve been roaming the seas for 450 million years performing these very tasks!

With that in mind, the unlucky dolphin was likely ill when it fell victim to the sharks. Typically, even great white sharks and other large species don’t go after dolphins.

First of all, the cunning cetaceans travel in pods, using teamwork to defend one another and launch counterattacks on anything that comes their way, including sharks. In doing so, they’re able to protect even their most vulnerable members, such as newborns and injured individuals.

Additionally, dolphins swim faster than most shark species. Sharks are opportunistic feeders, meaning they’re all about an easy meal. Chasing down a healthy dolphin requires far too much energy for a hungry shark to attempt.

The ocean now has one less dolphin, but the others in its pod will continue to hunt down fish, squid, and octopuses, and those species will continue to hunt species smaller than themselves. It’s all part of a thriving food chain!