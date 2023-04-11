Juvenile Mountain Lion Euthanized After Entering Chicken Coop

Idaho Fish and Game (IFG) attempted to contact accredited zoo facilities to take the young mountain lion during late night hours, but was unsuccessful.

“At that time, the decision was made to euthanize the mountain lion,” IFG states in their media release on the matter.

The Outcome: This is a tough one. Idaho – a state that allows hunting of the species – is believed to house 2,000 lions. In kind, Fish and Game should be equipped to relocate young cougars who find their way into human territory. This would both aid the state’s population and help sustain hunting of the species. So it comes as a shock that the decision was made to euthanize this juvenile mountain lion within hours of release.

The Cause: As the dept. states, the young lion was caught in the Woodside subdivision in Hailey, Idaho after it got into a chicken coop. The incident occurred late into the evening on April 7, and Blaine County Dispatch received a call from a Hailey resident saying they had heard a disturbance in their chicken coop.

The homeowner then investigated the situation on their own (which is never advisable, as mountain lions are large predators). Suspecting a lion in their coop, the homeowner immediately closed the door to the enclosure. Trapping the mountain lion in the coop, they then awaited Fish and Game assistance.

“Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the home late Friday night and found that there was indeed a juvenile mountain lion locked inside the chicken coop,” the dept. cites.

IFG’s full explanation for euthanizing the young lion reads as follows:

“Fish and Game attempted to immediately reach out to find an accredited zoo facility that could take the lion, but due to the late hour, no facilities could be found. At that time, the decision was made to euthanize the mountain lion.” Idaho Fish and Game

But there are always two sides to a story. “The area where this incident occurred is in very close proximity to Alturas Elementary School,” IFG explains.

Idaho has had a lion problem of late. Just recently, the following incidents have occurred:

“Over the past several weeks, Fish and Game has continued to receive reports about mountain lions living in populated Hailey neighborhoods,” the dept. adds of their lion situation. “The reports are all in areas of dense residential development well within the city limits of Hailey.”

While mountain lion attacks remain rare, they can and do occur. And it falls to departments like Idaho Fish and Game to protect local residents.

SAFETY: Living in Mountain Lion Country

“Residents are reminded to securely close all doors to barns, backyard sheds and structures like chicken coops so that mountain lions cannot gain access to these spaces,” IFG emphasizes after the Apr. 7 incident.

In addition, wildlife managers agree that if a person is in close proximity to a lion, meaning they see it, they should:

NEVER run away from a mountain lion The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as potential prey.

NEVER turn your back on a lion Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can Yell loudly, but don’t scream! A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.

SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion

Carry a cannister of bear spray and/or a noise device like an air-horn when walking or hiking If you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight

If you are attacked, FIGHT BACK!

If you live in mountain lion country, residents should also check around their homes or apartments for areas where a lion could find a place to hide or daybed around their homes or apartments.

Block areas beneath decks so lions cannot access the space for a day bed or any other purpose.

For more on the species, see our previous mountain lion coverage here.