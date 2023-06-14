Kangaroo picks fight with tourist at Australia wildlife park

When an American tourist and his family visited Cohunu Koala Park in Australia, they expected to experience an up-close encounter with the park’s “friendly kangaroos,” as advertised. On that particular day, however, one roo was feeling a little overly friendly, its desire for a playmate turning into a brawl between wildlife and tourist.

TikTok user brooke.so.hip documented her father’s unusual experience with the iconic Australian wildlife, subsequently sharing the hilarious video with the world. “My dad was just trying to make sure that kangaroo stopped getting frisky with that lady,” she wrote in the caption.

The incident began with the curious kangaroo following a woman down the sidewalk. As she clearly appeared uncomfortable with the animal’s advances, the man intervened, gently stopping the roo’s pursuit.

Before the man could resume his walk, the kangaroo shifted focus from the woman, instead turning its attention toward the man and making a second attempt at play – by standing on its hind legs and throwing punches.

Unsure how to handle a charging marsupial, the man did his best to hold the animal at arm’s length. He threw a leg in now and then to keep the roo at bay but was clearly trying his best not to harm it.

The kangaroo, however, didn’t back down. Rather than relenting, it continued to fight the man, launching a kick with its hind legs when the man attempted to hold its arms still.

The man continued to retreat, the feisty kangaroo following him every step of the way. Eventually, though, a stern lecture from a zookeeper stopped the mettlesome marsupial.

Pointing an accusatory finger at the little kangaroo, she managed to bring the tourist hunt to a halt with a few words. “Cut it out, cut it out, naughty boy,” she said, causing the kangaroo to calm itself immediately.

Young kangaroos fight playfully to prepare for adult life

Known for their boxing skills, fighting plays a crucial role in a kangaroo’s life. They fight to establish dominance, win mates, fend off predators, and gain better access to resources such as drinking water and comfortable hangouts. And sometimes, they even fight for fun.

Baby kangaroos, or joeys, learn their boxing skills from an early age. Their mothers initiate playful fights, allowing the joeys to kick, grasp, and punch safely. As they age, the play fighting becomes more aggressive as they begin to use their sharply honed abilities in actual combat.

The latter, however, is not what the kangaroo was doing to the tourist. It wasn’t picking a fight with the man with the intention of harming him.

The “roo was just being playful,” Cohunu Koala Park said in response to the video, per PerthNow. “Sometimes the kangaroos act like that, but they are really just playing. It’s a natural thing. The more you encourage them, the more they will react.”

It’s also important to note that at no point was the man in distress. On the contrary, he appeared amused throughout the entire incident. As the park explained, the kangaroos wouldn’t be allowed to roam amongst the tourists if they were aggressive.

“We like to allow the animals to roam freely. It makes it more of a natural habitat, unlike a zoo,” they said. “Some people get frightened but most visitors really enjoy interacting with the animals. The kangaroo in the video is in an enclosed area, and visitors are allowed to enter.”