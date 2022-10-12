Kayaker Gets Trapped Under Waterfall in Blood-Pumping Video: WATCH

In this crazy video footage, a kayaker gets trapped under a waterfall’s rushing currents as other kayakers struggle to help free the man.

One of the kayakers on the scene explained the situation.

“We call it a drop, which is a small jump,” Jose Milan said, one of the kayakers on the trip. “We stopped before to analyze the situation a bit.” He then explained the strategy they devised to successfully clear the jump.

However, one of the kayakers got stuck when coming down the fall, which according to Milan “no one expected.”

The crazy video can be seen below.

Milan then rushed over to try to pull him out of the current once he saw the kayaker get stuck.

The rushing water pounded tremendous weight on the man, and Milan couldn’t get his hand through the rushing water at first.

However, eventually, Milan helped the man pry himself from the current, and finally he emerges unscathed, although dazed. Milan asks the man if he’s okay, and he responds “yeah.”

Luckily, the quick action of Milan and the kayaker himself saved a life.

“Just shows how dangerous mother nature is even when she looks nice,” one commenter wrote on YouTube.

“I was worried for a minute there!” another wrote. “Glad he was saved.”

Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video

A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak.

The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.

Someone on the large whitewater raft behind the guide filmed the incident with their GoPro camera. The rafters yelled out to their guide, telling him to paddle backwards as the grizzly bear swam toward him.

However, thankfully, no one was injured in the incident as the guide ended up escaping safely.

The video below, posted by @coreyboux, can be seen below. However, it is important to note that the GoPro distorts the camera view, making it appear like the bear is further away than it actually is.

“Yikes,” one person commented on the post.

“Cute in some way!” another wrote. “The bear most def wanted to join in on the fun!”

Another commenter voiced their opinion. “As long as the kayaker stays upright in his boat, he can easily outrun a swimming bear. I’m not so sure about paddlers in a raft.”

Maybe next time, rafters up near Squamish, British Columbia will bring bear spray on their run down the river!