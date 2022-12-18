Kayaker Goes Missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Rescue Underway

A rescue operation is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a kayaker disappeared underwater. According to reports, the 61-year-old man was kayaking in The Sinks area of the park. The rescue started on Friday, Dec. 16.

At around 4:00 p.m. that day, park officials received a call that the kayaker had vanished underwater while kayaking above The Sinks. He never resurfaced. The Sinks is a heavily-visited waterfall on the Tennessee side of the national park.

Later, park rangers and crews from the Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response Team were deployed to look for the missing kayaker. Officials from the American Medical Response were also there to help.

At this time, park officials say high water levels from recent rainfall are hindering their efforts to find the man. The rescue mission is ongoing.

Sadly, this is hardly the first time GSMNP park officials have been deployed for rescue and recovery efforts. According to GSMNP park rangers, there are about 100 search and rescue operations conducted annually.

In August, a 23-year-old, University of Tennessee student was found dead in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain in North Carolina.

Hiker’s body discovered in Great Smoky Mountain National Park

According to reports, Bryce Evans was reported missing in early August after he went hiking alone. Later, rangers found his vehicle near the Balsam Mountain Trailhead near Pin Oak Gap on Heintooga Ridge Road on the evening of Aug. 4. Once they found the car, they immediately began combing the area with help from local police and fire departments.

Then, on Aug. 5, first responders found Evans about 20 yards off the trail, less than two miles from the Balsam Mountain Trailhead parking area, at 11:15 a.m.

According to a social media post from Analiese Evans, Evans’ sister, her brother had been missing since July 31.

“My brother Bryce has been missing since Sunday, no one has seen or heard from him since 1 pm on the 31st,” she wrote at the time. “His phone has been turned off. He was on his way back to Charlotte, NC from Knoxville. His last known location was the area around Cherokee, NC. He drives a 2017 Grey Nissan Altima with the plate 4LO-8L5. He is 6’3” and 185 pounds. Please if you know anything or have seen/talked to him reach out to me or my family.”

Family members also said he was an Eagle Scout and a Tennessee National Guard member.

Tragically, Evans’ passing was the second reported death in the park in little over a week. Before, on July 27, a 7-year-old girl died after a tree fell on the tent where she was sleeping in the Elkmont Campground on the Tennessee side of the park.