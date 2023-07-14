Kayakers photograph journey through mass of ‘jellyfish soup’

As a professional sea kayak tour guide, Chris Denehy is more accustomed to close encounters with marine wildlife than most. One of his most recent excursions, however, left even the experienced outdoorsman in awe, as he found himself paddling through a sea of “jellyfish soup.”

Owner and operator of Clearwater Paddling, a sea kayak guiding company on the Isle of Barra in the Outer Hebrides off the coast of Scotland, Monday started out like any other for Denehy.

After transporting half a dozen kayaks and kayakers to the beach, Denehy and his group launched for a day of exploration. Along for the ride was his the guide’s teenage daughter, who was the one to initially spot the huge gathering of compass jellyfish between two towering cliffs.

Approaching the mass of sea creatures, the kayakers discovered dozens if not hundreds of the jellies congregating near the rocks.

Chris Denehy / Facebook

“I was leading a group exploring the cliffs and caves on the west coast of Barra when my 15-year-old daughter Ellie spotted the compass jellyfish in a rocky gully,” Denehy told SWNS, per The Mirror. “They were in a steep-sided rocky inlet on Grean Head.”

“I jokingly said it was like ‘kayaking in jellyfish soup gently stirred by a kayak paddle.'”

Though the kayak guide has seen clusters of jellies before, this marked a particularly memorable experience. And, luckily, no one fell into the stinging tentacle-infested water.

“Over the last 25 years, I have seen large groups of jellyfish over the summer months when we are out kayaking, but this was totally exceptional and fascinating to have such a close-up encounter. But not perhaps the best place to capsize out of a kayak,” Denehy said.

How dangerous are compass jellyfish?

At the very least, there are over 2,000 types of jellyfish inhabiting the world’s oceans. That said, scientists believe that there could be as many as 300,000 individual species of jellies roaming the deep.

No matter the number, however, one fact remains the same and that is that no two jellyfish are exactly alike. Like any animal, each species of jellyfish has its own unique appearance, habits, range, and, of course, stinging capability.

From the moon jellyfish, which lacks potent stinging tentacles, all the way to the Australian box jellyfish, the most venomous marine animal on Earth, jellies range from completely harmless to incredibly deadly. So, where does the compass jellyfish fall on the spectrum?

Named for the unique brown markings on their bell, the compass jellyfish isn’t nearly as dangerous as the box jelly. It can, however, deliver a painful sting – and keep on stinging. After stinging something, jellyfish can detach the tentacle used, which then continues to sting independent of the animal.

On its own, a single compass jelly’s sting is something akin to a bee sting. It will hurt, but with a little salt water to rinse the wound and vinegar to neutralize the toxins, it’s easy to recover. Needless to say, however, falling into the midst of hundreds of these animals would be a uniquely painful event.