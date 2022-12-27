Kayakers Rescue Pilot From Frigid Maryland Creek After Plane Crash

A group of kayakers is being hailed as heroes. This comes after they saved a pilot from a frozen creek in Maryland. The plane had careened into the frigid icy waters leaving the pilot stranded. The heroic moment happened shortly after Christmas, officials note. The Maryland State Police officials say that the pilot of the plane, Steve Couchman was flying the single-engine aircraft on Monday. It was shortly after take-off when he crash-landed into Beards Creek in Edgewater.

According to reports, the pilot of the small plane was experiencing engine trouble shortly after taking off into the air from Lee Airport. Witnesses to the event note that the plane was seen and heard sputtering. All as it flew forth overhead, just before the crash.

The 71-year-old pilot crashed into the freezing waters along the creek. The area was frigid, officials note. So chilly, in fact, that pieces were still frozen as the plane was crashing into the water during the crash.

Rescuers Hopped Into Kayaks To Assist The Pilot After Witnessing The Plane Crash

As the pilot and the aircraft plummeted into the water two civilian witnesses and an on-duty police officer from Anne Arundel County Police Department moved quickly into action. The rescuers used “three kayaks to skim across the iced creek to provide assistance to the pilot,” the Maryland police explain in a recent statement.

“While the plane was sinking, the pilot exited his plane and stood on the wing,” the recently released statement continues.

“Once the kayakers were close enough, the pilot was able to hang on to one of them to stay afloat,” the update adds. Members of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources even responded to the rescue efforts. After the harrowing rescue, Couchman was taken to the area medical center.

The Selfless Rescuers Likely Saved The Pilot From Serious Injury After Crashing Into The Frigid Maryland Waters

In an update aired on a local news station, NBC affiliate WBAL, the Maryland Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials discuss the rescue. They thank the good samaritan for saving the pilot’s life.

According to Fire Department Lt. Jennifer Macallair, the kayakers who rescued the stranded pilot after the plane crash were instrumental in saving the man from developing hypothermia.

“Their efforts were heroic today,” Macallair says of the heroic kayakers who rushed to aid the fallen pilot. According to the fire department lieutenant, hypothermia can set in very fast in conditions like these.

“Hypothermia can set in within minutes,” Macallair explains.

“So the fact that these two individuals were able to recognize what happened,” she adds. “And got into their kayaks and went out there, absolutely probably saved his life.”