kayakers-spring-into-action-after-pilot-crashes-into-icy-maryland-creek

A pilot survived a deadly plane crash in icy waters thanks to two quick-thinking, brave kayakers and a nearby police officer.

The Maryland State Police shared on Monday (December 26) that Steve Couchman, 71, took off from the Lee Airport around 10:30 am, and his plane began to shutter shortly after it lifted from the runway. It subsequently crashed into Beards Creek in Edgewater. Local residents called 9-1-1 after hearing the single-engine plane sputtering and crashing.

Fortunately, two people witnessed the crash. And with kayaks and the help of a police officer, they were able to react in time to save Couchman, who was the only person aboard, from sinking into the partially frozen water.

“Two nearby civilians and an on-duty police officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department who heard the call used three kayaks to skim across the iced creek to provide assistance to the pilot,” the department said. “While the plane was sinking, the pilot exited his plane and stood on the wing. Once the kayakers were close enough, the pilot was able to hang on to one of them to stay afloat.”

A boat with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources arrived within moments of the rescue. And its crew was able to cut through the ice and pull Couchman to safety. They then met an ambulance on shore and transported the pilot to a local hospital.

Plane Crash Update: The Pilot is being transported to AAMC with non-life threatening injuries. Fire Dept personnel are assisting several kayakers with warming. Great job by all who responded! pic.twitter.com/P3zrck9Oj3 — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) December 26, 2022

Officers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police and Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the plane crash with emergency medical service first responders from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. The kayakers were not injured, but police gave them warming blankets before sending them home.

Kayakers Safe After Saving Victim of Plane Crash From Freezing Waters

Couchman’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Lt. Jennifer Macallair. But had the kayakers not jumped into action after watching the plane crash, he likely would have suffered hypothermia within a matter of minutes.

“Their efforts were heroic today,” she said. “Our crews were dealing with ice on the creek this morning, which is obviously very dangerous for anybody in the water. Hypothermia can set in within minutes. So the fact that these two individuals were able to recognize what happened and got into their kayaks and went out there, absolutely probably saved his life.”

State police officers from the Annapolis and Glen Burnie Barracks are continuing to investigate the scene. As of now, there is no official cause for the crash.