Keep an Eye to the Sky in 2023: All of Next Year’s Celestial Events

December 2022 concluded with a rare celestial event. Stargazers around the globe looked to the skies as all of our solar system’s planets aligned in a fascinating parade. Now, as we prepare to ring in 2023, we’re looking forward to all of the new year’s major celestial events. Some of these include can’t-miss meteor showers, stunning full moons, and multiple eclipses.

Comet to Make Close Approach to Earth Very Soon

One of the earliest celestial events this year could see a comet, discovered in March 2022, make a close approach. Experts expect the comet to be visible in our skies on February 2nd. According to CNN, astronomers using the Zwicky Transient Facility at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego, California, named the comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF). It makes its closest approach to the sun on January 12th.

Lunar Events Over the Next Year

2023 also promises to be a special year for full moons. Per the news outlet, stargazers are usually treated to 12 full moons a year. Some include the recent December Cold Moon, the fall Harvest Moon, and the June Strawberry Moon. However, in 2023, we’ll have the unusual opportunity to view 13 full moons. All months excluding August will light up the sky with a single full moon. August, though, will treat us to a view of two full moons, the Sturgeon Moon at the beginning of the month and a Blue Moon at the end of the month.

Next year, other celestial events include four different eclipses. Two will be solar eclipses and the other two will be lunar eclipses. The first eclipse, a total solar eclipse, occurs on April 20th, 2023. The event will be viewable for those in Australia, Southeast Asia, and Antarctica.

The news outlet states another solar eclipse is expected to be viewable in North and South America on October 14th. Two different lunar eclipses are expected to be viewable primarily in the Eastern Hemisphere in early May and late October.

New Year Set to Begin with Major Celestial Event

Although full moons and eclipses are fascinating celestial events, nothing is more thrilling to watch than a meteor shower light up the night sky. And though 2022 just treated us to a stunning meteor shower before the holidays, astronomers expect another one to peak between the overnight hours of January 3rd and 4th.

Per the outlet, the upcoming celestial event, the Quadrantid meteor shower, marks the first of 12 to fill the sky this year. Further, if you’re hoping to make a wish upon a star, that might be your only opportunity for the next few months. The next meteor shower peak isn’t set to take place until April 21st. That’s the Lyrids meteor shower followed by the Eta Aquarids in May, and an additional three showers throughout the summer. Three different celestial events are expected throughout November with showers also taking place in October and December.