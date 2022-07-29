Kentucky Flooding: Death Toll Rises To At Least 15

The devastating flash floods in Kentucky have destroyed entire towns and created an enormous financial burden for the state. This morning, Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky, announced that the situation is only getting worse.

Late Wednesday, a flash flood emergency was issued across the Bluegrass State. The rain has yet to subside, with central and eastern Kentucky remaining under a flood watch as of Friday morning.

In the easternmost part of the state, an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected over the weekend. For some areas, the water won’t reach its peak height until Saturday. The total inches of water aren’t expected to be as high in these areas. However, flooding “remains a concern due to saturated grounds,” the governor explained on Twitter.

The death toll from the catastrophic storms has now reached 15 and is expected to “more than double”. And though every life lost is a horrible tragedy, the governor was especially saddened to announce that those lost will likely include children.

According to Beshear, homes with their families still inside were “completely swept away in the middle of the night, possibly while they were sleeping.”

“In a word, this event is devastating,” Beshear said. “And I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time.”

Governor Beshear Creates the ‘Kentucky Flood Relief Fund’

Governor Andy Beshear continues to reach out for help, both from President Biden and fellow Kentuckians. In an effort to bring relief to those impacted most by the flooding, Governor Andy Beshear created the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

“I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky,” he wrote in a press release. “I wish I could tell you why areas – where people may not have that much – continue to get hit and lose everything.”

A feeling of helplessness has permeated the entire state as homes, businesses, and roads have been submerged in the rapidly rising water. Governor Beshear, however, implored Kentuckians to continue to assist in any way they can. “I cannot give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it,” Beshear wrote. “And the answer is: Everything we can. Today, we’re giving everyone that opportunity to help through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.”

Thankfully, Kentucky will also receive assistance from the federal government, as Governor Beshear announced on Twitter. “[President Biden] has approved my initial request for a disaster declaration in Kentucky. This is great, much-needed news for Eastern Kentucky. This federal funding is critical for our recovery efforts and Kentuckians impacted by the historic flooding.”