Kentucky Floods: High School Football Player Tragically Dies After Assisting with Cleanup

In a tragic occurrence, a Kentucky high school student and good samaritan has passed away due to odd circumstances. The student was actively involved in recovery efforts after unprecedented flooding ravaged the state.

The student, Aaron “Mick” Crawford, was also a football player at his high school. After helping victims of the flooding for three days, he started to feel unwell. According to his mother, the mysterious medical issue resulted in his death on Aug. 5, after nearly four days of feeling sick.

“He … just went into cardiac arrest,” his mother, Ronda Crawford, said Sunday, explaining how her son tragically died.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they rushed him into intensive care at a hospital in Kentucky. According to his mom, doctors put him on a ventilator for about four days. Oddly, he had no prior medical history that would explain his condition.

“Mick was the kindest sweetest kid,” Crawford said fondly of her late son. “I know everyone thinks their kid is the best but he was special. He wanted to help people even before the rain had stopped.”

His parents decided on organ donation because “we know that Mick had an amazing heart and would give anyone anything they asked from him,” Ronda Crawford said.

“It’s what he would want,” his dad added. Sadly, Mick had recently turned 18 on July 23. According to his mom, her son would pray for anyone he met and wouldn’t hesitate to ask if they knew Jesus.

Kentucky Floods: student gave back to his town just days before he passed away

“If Mick could give us his final wish it would be that everyone come to know Jesus because that’s the most important thing in this world to him,” she added.

In addition, Mick was the family’s baby and was the youngest of eight siblings. His mom also said he was a rising junior and was proud to be on his school’s football and wrestling team.

His body was brought back Monday from the hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was later accompanied into his hometown on Monday morning by a police escort.

“I love him and will miss my friend,” Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said. “Mick was what every human should strive to be. I believe his entire life was about making us better, that’s how he lived and when he died he made others, even strangers’ lives better.”

Before he passed away, he was doing what he loved: giving back to his community in Kentucky. Crawford was helping clean up the damage from the historic flooding that devastated communities in eastern Kentucky.

According to state officials, thirty-seven people have been reported dead due to the floods. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said they would increase the death toll to 38 following Crawford’s death.