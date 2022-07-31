Kentucky Floods: More Than 23,000 People Without Power Following Thursday’s Deadly Storm

This week, Kentucky floods have wreaked havoc on the Bluegrass State. There are tens of thousands without power right now. With so much rain in such little time, the streams and rivers in the outdoors of the mountains filled up quickly. The flood waters broke records in several communities and now, Kentuckians are dealing with the fallout.

23,000 people were without power at one point as utility crews work as fast as they can to restore services to those in need. The rain waters kept coming, and the scenes from the aftermath have been just horrible. Homes and neighborhoods underwater. Entire towns were washed out with just rooftops and other structures peaking through the waters.

Kentucky Power is trying to get power restored. There have been more than 7,500 customers that have been lucky enough to have their power restored. The utility company says that more than 15,000 remain in the dark as they wait for electricity.

“The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties,” Kentucky Power said. “Many areas remain inaccessible by our crews, hampering restoration efforts.”

The company went into further detail with a written statement.

“Our damaged substations have been temporarily restored through switching and load transfers from other sources,” they said. “In some cases, crews had to disassemble equipment, manually clean our mud and debris, make repairs, inspect and test to ensure proper operation. The Topmost substation received up to five feet of water.”

Damage included broken poles, transformers, cross arms, and a lot of downed wires. So, the effort will be massive to get power back. The Kentucky floods have done far worse than knock out power in some areas.

Kentucky Floods Leave at Least 25 Dead

Since the Thursday storms, the question has been, how many lives will the Kentucky floods take? Governor Andy Beshear has been giving updates throughout the recovery efforts. Beshear was the one who had to share the news that at least 25 have died from the floods, and that isn’t going to be the end of the death toll.

“We’ve got some tough news to share out of Eastern Kentucky today, where we are still in the search and rescue phase. Our death tol has risen to 25 lost, and that number is likely to increase,” the governor shared early on Saturday.

So far, there have been efforts taken to help the recovery move along faster. Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane are pitching in and using their own foundation to help raise funds for the Kentucky flood recovery efforts. It’s going to take a lot of people pitching in to recover.