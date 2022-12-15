Kentucky Tree Service Workers Save Giant Bird Trapped in Tree for Days

This group of tree service workers from Kentucky rescued a large bird that had been trapped in a 100-foot-tall tree for days. The bird was a black vulture that had injured its left wing. Unfortunately, the bird became stranded in an awkward position in the tree.

The incident occurred in Fort Mitchell, a town in northern Kentucky near the Ohio border.

“Whenever we get a weird call like this, if we can do it, we’re on it,” said Tiler Wright. Wright works for Clark Tree Service out of Edgewood, Kentucky. Wright and his boss Preston Clark are experienced with animal rescues, having retrieved several cats and even a drone, according to the pair.

“Squirrels, too,” Clark added.

However, on Thursday, they received a call to help rescue an animal they hadn’t before: a bird. This black vulture had apparently been stuck in a tree for six days, according to local outlet WLWT5.

Wright has a nickname of ‘Cowboy.’ It’s not hard to see why when observing his demeanor in WLWT5’s interview with the pair, which can be seen here. The ‘Cowboy’ claimed that the bird was about 70 feet high in the tree that stood around 100 feet.

“So my first instinct was to go up to the top of the tree, tie in high, come down and then figure out how the bird is tangled up in the limb,” Wright explained.

Wright then freed the bird, while Clark and a local animal shelter worker were able to corral the bird once it hit the ground. They captured it, and along the way, received praise from Cindy Alverson.

Bird Conservation Group Praises Tree Service Workers for Saving Vulture

Alverson works as the executive director of RAPTOR, INC., which serves as a “non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of birds of prey via rehabilitation, education, research and community service.” The group stands for Regional Association for the Protection and Treatment of Raptors. It remains the only similarly-dedicated group in the surrounding area.

The organization and other partners had been trying to figure out how they would get the bird out of the tree before Wright and Clark came to the rescue.

“We were getting multiple calls from multiple people. Everyone was trying to pitch together a way, a plan to get this bird out of that tree,” Alverson said. “They went the extra mile. They had never handled a bird before. So I was sort of worried, like this is a vulture, and I didn’t know what condition it was in, but they’re very feisty.”

Alverson went on to remark that the bird was “extremely lucky,” since each day in the tree the situation was becoming “more and more critical.” Alverson also admitted that they have to hand-feed the bird in its condition. However, she said that the bird “is standing, which is monumental for upside down for six days.”

The organization hopes to release the bird back into the wild if they can properly rehabilitate it.

As for their part, both Tiler ‘Cowboy’ Wright and Preston Clark were just happy that they could be of assistance.

“We’re here to help everybody. Bottom line,” Clark said. Wright chimed in with a similar message: “Here to serve the community any way we can. Even if it gets a little hairy, we’re on it,” Wright said.