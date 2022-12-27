kentucky-wildlife-officials-are-turning-christmas-trees-into-fish-habitats

Kentucky wildlife officials are asking people to donate their discarded 2022 Christmas trees to local fish habitats.

The state’s Fish and Wildlife Department is taking trees off of people’s hands from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15 as long as they’re decoration and light free. To make the process easy, the department has set up over 30 drop-off locations.

Interestingly, the pines will be repurposed to help feed and shelter aquatic animals. Throughout the coming weeks, officials will drop them in various lakes and reservoirs.

And Michigan isn’t the only state using Christmas trees to help fish. The practice is common, and it makes a lot more sense than letting the once glittering pines rot in landfills.

“Much like we as humans need a home, fish also need to have shelter so that they can rest, feed, and hunt,” said Missouri Department of Conservation Fisheries Management Biologist John Schulte in a news release. “Christmas trees make an excellent material for building this much-needed habitat in our manmade lakes across the region. This will help support quality fishing opportunities for our anglers now and in the future.”

Biologists and other wildlife staff tie cinderblocks to the donations and toss them into water four to seven feet deep. The tree tops are visible until they finally sink to the bottom, which takes around six weeks.

Once in the water, minnows and small fish will take shelter within the needles and branches to stay out of the sight of predators. That allows them to grow large enough to survive in the open water or continue to breed.

State Officials Also Accept Discarded Christmas Trees For Mulching Programs

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, roughly 30 million trees are sold annually in the United States. And there are countless others that never make it to a home. So recycling them is important for various reasons, but most importantly, its simply common sense to not let a commodity go to waste after only a week to a month of use.

Most states offer pick-up or drop-off programs, and they will reuse the trees in different ways. Using them for habitats in waterways is one of the most routine ways they’re repurposed. But there is one even more widespread practice.

“The biggest endpoint for unused Christmas trees…is conversion into mulch,” Richard Bates, a horticulture professor who teaches a class on Christmas tree management at Pennsylvania State University told USA TODAY.

“There are literally thousands of established programs operated usually by municipalities or community-based groups that will collect and then chip and compost them – and sometimes even resell that end-use product,” he added.