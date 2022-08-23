Kiely Rodni: Authorities Confirm Identity of Body Found in California Reservoir

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office just confirmed that the body found inside a submerged vehicle is Kiely Rodni. Authorities say the investigation is currently ongoing. They are currently talking with the victim’s family, per TMZ.

On Sunday night, diving group Adventures with Purpose announced they had found the body of Kiely Rodni and sent the information to authorities.

In the harrowing video footage, a helicopter overhead captures a Honda CR-V being dragged from Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday night. Apparently, the site is very close to the campsite party Kiely Rodni had been attending on August 6th. The footage of the SUV retrieval can be seen below.

Today, officials confirmed the body found inside the vehicle was Kiely Rodni.

Rescue workers were filmed pulling the vehicle partly onto the shore near Truckee before covering it in a blue sheet. Then, they hauled it away on the back of a truck.

Rodni was last seen shortly after midnight on August 6 leaving a high school graduation party at Prosser Family Campground. She told her mother she was returning home to Truckee.

However, she never made it back. A huge search party was launched, which originally involved seven police helicopters and dozens of officers. However, nothing turned up.

Diving group Adventures with Purpose searched an area that police had already deemed as clear.

Diving Group Found Kiely Rodni in Area Police Had Cleared Weeks Earlier

The YouTube group called “Adventures with Purpose” claimed to have located Rodni this past Sunday, writing on their Facebook page: “WE JUST FOUND KIELY RODNI.” The crew, which boasts millions of subscribers and followers across social media platforms, say they found her body inside an upside-down vehicle in a body of water. The body of water in the video is Prosser Creek Lake Reservoir.

The group said the vehicle remains submerged under fourteen feet of water. They said that law enforcement, and the family of the victim, have been notified.

Kiley first went missing weeks ago at the beginning of the month. Search efforts in the area had previously turned up nothing. AWP volunteered their services recently, and the group quickly delivered.

Before Rodni had been found, Dog the Bounty Hunter was “reluctant” about being involved in the case despite being offered tips from people. The reality TV star claims to be receiving dozens of emails from folks who want him to get involved because of his previous successes.

However, Dog the Bounty Hunter says he was holding back on hopping in the search for now. He claims his absence on this case stems from the negative publicity he received during the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie case.

Unfortunately, Rodni was found, and now authorities continue their investigation.