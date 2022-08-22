Kiely Rodni: Authorities Speak out About Identification of Body

Officials have concluded that the body inside a recently discovered submerged vehicle belonged to the missing 16-year-old known as Kiely Rodni.

According to TMZ, authorities made the devastating announcement on Monday, nearly 24 hours after a dive team claimed they had located her vehicle in about 14 feet of water in Prosser Lake.

“We believe it is our missing person,” Sheriff Shannan Moon said a day after a famous dive team located the car and a body. “We have not been able to positively identify, but it’s more than likely.”

The dive team, Adventures With Purpose, said in a live-streamed statement earlier on Monday morning that it found Kiely Rodni’s silver 2013 Honda CRV and human remains at the site.

Her friends and family last saw the teenager alive on Aug. 6 near Truckee, CA, where she and about other teens were partying at a campground in the Lake Tahoe region. Authorities said the last known ping from Kiely Rodni’s cell phone was made the same night around 12:30 a.m. near the water reservoir.