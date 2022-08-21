Kiely Rodni, Missing 16-Year Old From California, Found by Famous Dive Team: Report

A famous search-and-rescue dive team jumped into the hunt for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni. According to their official Facebook account and the outlet TMZ, the group claims to have found the missing teenager. However, unfortunately, the teen seems to be deceased.

The YouTube group called “Adventures with Purpose” claimed to have located Rodni on Sunday, writing on their Facebook page: “WE JUST FOUND KIELY RODNI.” The crew, which boasts millions of subscribers and followers across social media platforms, say they found her body inside an upside-down vehicle in a body of water. Reports suggest this body of water is Prosser Lake.

The group said the vehicle remains submerged under fourteen feet of water. They said that law enforcement, and the family of the victim, have been notified.

Kiley first went missing weeks ago at the beginning of the month. Search efforts in the area had previously turned up nothing. AWP volunteered their services recently, and the group quickly delivered.

Kiley went missing on August 6th near Truckee, California. She and many other young people were partying around the Lake Tahoe region at the time. The young girl went missing late that night without a trace. In the weeks since, a massive campaign to locate her went underway.

No details have yet emerged to confirm whether Adventures with Purpose has actually found Kiely Rodni. Furthermore, no details have emerged concerning whether foul play was suspected.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Reported Involvement in Kiely Rodni Case

Following the news that Dog the Bounty Hunter is “reluctant” about being involved in the Kiely Rodni case, the reality TV star revealed why he worries about acting on tips he receives about the missing California teenager.

As previously reported, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s rep told TMZ that some of the tips are offering vague clues. The reality TV star claims to be receiving dozens of emails from folks who want him to get involved because of his previous successes.

However, Dog the Bounty Hunter says he is holding back on hopping in the search for now. He claims his absence on this case stems from the negative publicity he received during the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie case.

Dog now waits until he gets an invitation from either the authorities or the missing person’s family. He plans to get involved if the case goes beyond 21 days. However, with the new report coming to light today, he may not have to become involved in the case.

Dog the Bounty Hunter addressed his involvement in a recent tweet. He wrote: “Many of you have asked if I plan to get involved in the Kiely Rodni case. The New York Post recently ran an article that shares why I have yet to join the investigation, but also that I am willing if duty calls.”