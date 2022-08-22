Kiely Rodni Search: New Details, Photos Emerge After SUV Pulled From California Reservoir

Authorities believe they may have located the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni after they pulled a SUV from a California reservoir on Sunday. The discovery comes after a private dive team claimed that they found Rodni’s body.

While authorities have not yet confirmed that Rodni has been found, they are set to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to reveal any updates.

The SUV, which also matched the description of Rodni’s 2013 Honda CRV, was pulled from the Prosser Creek area. It was near the campground where Rodni disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Famous dive team reports having located Kiely Rodni’s car, body

Before, a nonprofit dive and rescue team known as Adventures with Purpose claimed that they found her car. They also reported they found it upside down in 14 feet of water with her body inside.

1/3 today I was at Prosser with the father and grandfather of #kielyrondi We were discussing her disappearance, we could see #adventureswithpurpose not far away. At 2:48pm I received a call from @DxTheMystery informing me that Kiely was found. I then informed her father (cont) pic.twitter.com/xNSzMPxEOB — SF Investigates (@SF_investigates) August 21, 2022

Later, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said that they were working to confirm the reports. They also sent their own dive team to survey the area.

In the early morning of Aug. 6, Rodni vanished from a 300-person party after midnight at a campground in Truckee, California, near Lake Tahoe.

Authorities speculate Rodni may have been abducted

After her family reported her missing, authorities spent weeks searching densely wooded areas near Prosser Family Campground in Tahoe National Forest. On Aug. 11, officials also started locating and bagging evidence in the camping area.

Authorities believe Rodni may have been abducted and have treated their ongoing investigation as such. After her disappearance, Placer County officials activated the CodeRed Alert System. The system sends alerts to the 100,000 residents in Placer County.

Rodni’s car that she drove to the party also disappeared from the campground on the morning of Aug. 6.

According to police, Kiely Rodni’s last communication with friends and family was shortly after midnight on Aug. 6, and she or someone else turned her phone off around 12:33 a.m.

Adventures With Purpose is an Oregon-based search and recovery dive team founded in 2019 by Jared Leisek. According to their YouTube account, which boasts over 2 million followers, they are “dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones.”

Doug Bishop, the lead diver and investigator in the group, told outlets that the organization initially began as an environmentalist group to help clean up waterways.

“His efforts led to a vehicle being discovered underwater here in the city of Portland, Oregon,” Bishop told the outlet about Leisek. “Then he started focusing on just pulling vehicles out.”

However, when one of the vehicles discovered contained human remains, people started contacting the dive team. They sought them out to get answers for their own cold cases related to missing loved ones.