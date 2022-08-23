Kiely Rodni’s Boyfriend Breaks Silence on Car, Body Discovered in California Reservoir

After authorities announced they had reportedly located Kiely Rodni’s body in a California reservoir, her boyfriend has broken his silence.

In a clip posted on Monday, her boyfriend, Jagger Westfall, said he wanted to “release a type of personal statement.”

“This was an insanely f—– up situation and it still is insanely f—– up and I still don’t know how to process it and I don’t think I am ever going to be able to process it,” Westfall said.

“I know that it f—— hurts and I know that it hurts all of you and I just wanted to say thank you for everyone that put the effort in and tried so f—— hard to bring her home. It really means a lot to me and I’m sure it means a lot to her too, thank you,” he continued.

Boyfriend of missing teen speaks out, says all Rodni ever wanted was for people ‘to be happy’

Westfall also said that his late girlfriend “wouldn’t want us sitting around sad as f— all the time.”

He added: “She wants us to be happy and she wants us to be safe and she wants us to have a good life, that’s all she ever wanted for anyone,” he added of his girlfriend.

In a press conference on Monday, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said that they received information on Sunday night about the recovery of a vehicle in Prosser Reservoir in California.

The Prosser Family Campground in Truckee borders the reservoir. Kiely Rodni was last seen near the campground at a party with over 100 attendees.

During the press conference, Moon also commended the volunteer group, Adventures with Purpose for their help in the case. The nonprofit organization was the first dive and rescue team to locate her car and body.

“We believe it is our missing person,” Moon said of the grim discovery. “We have not been able to positively identify, but it’s more than likely where we are today and we wanted to make sure that the family had all that information first.”

However, Moon said the case is “still an active investigation.”

She added: “But at this time our commitment is to this family and that is where we will consistently reach for making decisions on what we release.”

Kiely Rodni’s family releases statement

On Monday, Kiely Rodni’s family also released a public statement. They thanked the public for their outpouring of love and support.

“We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today,” the statement said. “Mr. Rogers famously told a story of ‘looking for the helpers’ whenever he saw scary things in the news. We have not had to look for the helpers, as you have all come to our rescue in full force. We are forever indebted to you.”

The mourning family added: “While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her. Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.”