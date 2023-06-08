Kīlauea is erupting in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and the photos are spectacular

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park confirms that Kīlauea is currently amidst “a magnificent new eruption” that began Wednesday morning. See photos below.

Following “a swarm of small earthquakes below the volcano,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) detected glow within Halmemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kīlauea around 4:44 AM HST on Wednesday, June 7, signaling a new eruption for the landmark.

During the event, “Multiple fissures opened on the crater reestablishing a molten lava lake,” Hawaii Volcanoes National Park announces in their media release. Incredible lava fountains several hundred feet high were also observed.

An aerial view of Kilauea volcano as it began to erupt around 4:44 a.m. on June 7, 2023 in Hawaii, United States. The eruption at Kilaueaâs summit is occurring within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and high levels of volcanic gas are the primary concern. (Photo by United States Geological Survey/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Indeed, it is “a magnificent new eruption that started before sunrise,” the park celebrates. HVO would also elevate the Kīlauea volcano alert level to WARNING and its aviation color code to RED. This begins a temporary flight restriction above Kīlauea caldera of 5,000 feet AGL.

‘Spectacular views were seen on foot from almost every vantage point along Crater Rim Trail’

“Spectacular views,” such as the photos above and below, “were seen on foot from almost every vantage point along Crater Rim Trail this morning,” the park adds. This includes Wahinekapu, Kīlauea Overlook, Keanakākoʻi, Kūpinaʻi Pali, and Uēkahuna.

This is the volcano’s first eruption after three months of inactivity. Specifically, Kilauea is a shield volcano located on the southeastern part of the Big Island of Hawaii. It is one of the world’s most active volcanoes and has been erupting more or less “continuously” since 1983.

Kilauea has a long legacy of eruptions prior to 1983, too. But the current, continuous eruption makes it one of the longest-running in recorded history. During this period, lava flows have covered large areas of land, destroyed homes, and reshaped the landscape.

Lava erupts within Kīlauea volcanoʻs summit crater, Halemaʻumaʻu in the early hours of June 7, 2023. (Photo credit: NPS media release, Photo/J.Wei)

The June 2023 event is expected to draw thousands more visitors to the park for similar views, so officials are planning in kind. Below, you’ll find the park’s advice for a safe and remarkable visit.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is open 24 hours a day. But the public is urged to stay safe and follow these precautions:

• Volcanic eruptions can be hazardous and can change at any time. Stay on marked trails and overlooks. Do not enter closed areas. Avoid cliff edges and earth cracks.

• Hazardous volcanic gases present a danger to everyone, especially people with heart or respiratory problems, infants, young children and pregnant women.

• Slow down and drive safely. Expect long waits for parking spaces at popular vantage points like Kīlauea Overlook and Devastation parking lot.

• Avoid the crowds and visit after 9 p.m. and before 5 a.m. The park continues to be open 24 hours a day.

• At 4,000 feet (1,219 meters), the summit of Kīlauea can be chilly at any time. Bring a rain jacket, wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.

• Check the park website here for eruption viewing information, hazard and closure updates.