kings-canyon-and-sequoia-national-park-campers-will-have-to-pay-more-in-2023

Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks have decided to implement a two-part fee increase for their campgrounds, starting January 2023. The second part of the increase will take place in 2024 and will only affect standard campsites. According to the parks, the new fees are in line with prices of similar campgrounds in the area.

Here are the new fees that visitors to both Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks can expect:

Campground Standard Campsite Stock Campsite Mid-sized Group Campsite Large Group Campsite Current Fee $22 $22 $40 $50, $60, $70 2023 Fee $28 $40 $50 $60, $70, $80

Park officials stated that the additional revenue from campground reservations will help generate funds for necessary projects and management both around the campsites and in the entire national parks.

“The additional revenue collected under these fee increases will enable the parks to keep up with the rising costs of campground operations, as well as support ongoing maintenance and renovation projects, including the replacement of fire rings, picnic tables and food-storage boxes, the rehabilitation of comfort stations, and the removal of barriers for improved accessibility,” the parks explained in an official release.

Reservation windows are now accessible for the 2023 season via Recreation.gov. However, the booking windows vary by campground and campsite type.

“As a reminder, at this time most campgrounds in the parks are closed for the snowy winter season. Sites in Potwisha Campground (Sequoia National Park) are available and must be reserved through Recreation.gov,” the park shared. “Sites in Azalea Campground (Kings Canyon National Park) are first-come, first-served during the winter months but will require reservations in the spring and summer.”

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Visitors Respond to 2023 Changes

While the fee increases might be a bummer, national parks visitors were happy to hear there were new booking windows of varying lengths.

“The window thing is great. Many times I have jobs I can’t plan six months out,” one visitor shared. “My fav places are getting booked up by people who can afford to buy up sites. But I am excluded. Great attempt to include those who can not plan six months out.”

The addition of the different window lengths was actually the result of public feedback from this year’s pilot programs. Thanks to the commentary, the national parks were able to make the reservation system more inclusive.