kings-canyon-national-park-rangers-launch-search-for-missing-66-year-old-hiker

Two California National Parks and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department have organized a search for missing hiker Quang Trong Than, 66, a resident of Newport Beach, California. The search is underway in Kings Canyon National Park and Inyo National Forest.

Both Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon officials are leading the search, along with the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department. Aiding in the search are Inyo National Forest, Inyo County Search and Rescue, California National Guard, Sierra Madre Search and Rescue, the Airforce Rescue Coordination Center, Tulare County Sheriffs Department, and Yosemite National Park, according to 2News out of Reno, Nevada.

Than’s initial itinerary involved hiking to the Split Mountain summit and hiking out the same day through Inyo National Forest. He was last seen on August 21 near the Split Mountain peak on the Sierra Nevada Crest. This area falls between the National Park and the National Forest. Than was separated from his hiking party near the base of the Split Mountain summit.

He was officially reported missing on August 22, and the search began that day. According to 2News, search and rescue groups on the ground and canines are being utilized to search for Than. Additionally, infrared imaging, helicopters, and drones are in use. Officials are containing trails and questioning hikers exiting Than’s last known location.

NPS Investigative Services asks that anyone who was in that area on August 21 who may have information about Quang Trong Than’s whereabouts contact them at 888-653-0009 or [email protected]

Officials Conduct Two Search and Rescues in One Day in Remote Colorado Areas for Hiker and Kayaker

In Colorado recently, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office had to conduct two separate rescues on the same day in different remote locations. The first call came in about a hiker with a lower extremity injury. They were in the Mount Wilson area of the San Miguel Mountain Range, located in the San Juan National Forest. The second call involved a missing kayaker between Norwood and Naturita on the San Miguel River. The river is located close to the Uncompahgre National Forest.

The hiker was located by Dolores County Search and Rescue and airlifted to a local hospital. The kayaker was found closer to Naturita and was unprepared for an extended water trip. They were also shuttled to safety in the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office’s High Altitude Training Center Helicopter.

The hiker’s and kayaker’s safe rescues highlight the competence and preparedness of the search and rescue teams and emergency personnel who respond to calls in our National Parks and forests. In addition to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the rescues were aided by San Miguel County Search and Rescue, the Dolores County Sheriff’s Office, Telluride Fire Protection District, and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.