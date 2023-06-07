Kingsnake scales a wall with ease in ‘amazing’ footage

Though roughly the same shape across the board, snakes couldn’t be more different from species to species. The limbless reptiles come in all different sizes and colors, with a wide variety of abilities, from swimming to climbing to mimicry. Then there are some, such as the Arizona Mountain kingsnake, that are exceptionally gifted. This little snake can do all three.

A recent video posted by the National Park Service illustrates the species’ superior climbing skills perfectly, the striped serpent making its way up a vertical brick wall with ease.

“This Sonoran Mountain kingsnake (Lampropeltis pyromelana) has only one game,” they wrote in the caption. “Snake. And it’s pretty good at it. Here it shows off those skills, hey, no cheating, on the walls of the visitor center at Coronado National Monument in Arizona.”

“The way they climb walls is so amazing,” one user wrote in response to the kingsnake’s climb. “That wall is going to keep that snake entertained for hours,” added another.

Now, this ability isn’t the Arizona Mountain kingsnake’s alone. All kingsnakes are highly skilled climbers capable of scaling walls with ease – as long as they’re textured.

An interior or metal wall, for example, would be impossible for a snake to ascend. Brick, stucco, stone, and fencing, however, provide the divots, holds, and grooves that a snake needs to stick.

As you can see, the kingsnake doesn’t climb straight up. Instead, it makes its way along the grooves between the bricks, using the bricks themselves as miniature footholds.

The kingsnake’s abilities stretch far beyond climbing

While scaling a sheer brick wall is an impressive feat, it’s far from the only trick up the kingsnake’s striped sleeves. Adapted to conquer all types of terrain, the species isn’t only gifted with the ability to climb but to swim as well.

All snakes can swim – many venomous species can even float – but not all snakes can swim as well as others.

Unlike their semi-aquatic relatives, kingsnakes are fully terrestrial. This doesn’t stop them from swimming when needed, however. In fact, they’re often found near water and known to carve their way through it with ease.

As if their talent for traversing any type of terrain wasn’t enough, kingsnakes are also immune to venom, despite being a nonvenomous family themselves. They use this ability to its fullest extent as well; they aren’t called “kings” for no reason, after all.

In addition to small mammals, lizards, frogs, and birds, kingsnakes also hunt and devour other snakes! This includes other kingsnakes and rattlesnakes, whose venom has no effect on the seemingly harmless serpent.

Last but not least, several species of kingsnake, including the Arizona Mountain snake, have the gift of mimicry. With their vibrant red, black, and white bands, they’re easily mistaken for the venomous coral snake, helping them to avoid predation.

A closer look, however, will reveal that the red bands of the Arizona Mountain kingsnake are bordered by black. Meanwhile, the red bands of the coral snake are bordered by white or yellow.

As the NPS so eloquently put it, though, it doesn’t really matter if it’s a kingsnake or coral snake at the end of the day. “Either way, if you come across a snake, keep your distance and don’t hiss it off.”