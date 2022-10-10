Kitten With Glass Jar Stuck on Head Rescued in Massachusetts

On Friday, the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Massachusetts, received a call about an unusual kitten. The tiny ginger cat appeared as though she was preparing for space exploration, her head sealed inside a perfectly round glass jar.

A resident of Fall River who monitors and feeds the stray cats in the area noticed the astronautical kitten and immediately called in local animal rescue officials for help.

Upon arriving at the scene, the ARL noted that retrieving the 6-month-old kitten would be a more difficult task than usual. Luring her with treats might not work, as she couldn’t smell with the jar over her head.

Thankfully, however, her siblings could smell the food. And after watching her brothers and sisters venture toward rescuers for a much-needed snack, she decided to follow. The entire litter was then caught in a trap and transported to the Animal Rescue League’s Care and Adoption Center.

Because of her makeshift space helmet, ARL workers named the kitten Buzz Lightyear. Though she was a little dirty, hungry, and thirsty, officials found Buzz to be in relatively good health after removing the glass jar from her head.

Meet Buzz Lightyear – rescued by the ⁦@ARLBostonRescue⁩ from the streets of a Fall River where she roaming with a jar on his head – she was rescued and the jar safety removed and is now being cared for by ARL staff – ⁦@7News⁩ pic.twitter.com/2ozMOcZI7Y — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachern7) October 7, 2022

Animal Rescue League Working to House Kitten Colony

According to the ARL, Buzz is currently learning to trust humans. When the adorable kitten is no longer feral, however, she’ll be available for adoption.

“Buzz has settled into her new surroundings,” they said. “However, because she is still learning to trust humans, she will need time for ARL staff and volunteers to help socialize the young cat, and she is not yet available for adoption.”

In addition to their work with Buzz, the Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently prepping for the treatment and housing of an entire cat colony. It’s unclear whether Buzz the kitten came from this colony. We do know, however, that it was unknown to rescuers until now.

Over the course of the next several weeks, the ARL will begin trapping the cats. They’ll then provide any necessary medical treatment, spay or neuter each cat, and help socialize them so that they’re ready for adoption when the time comes.

According to the ARL’s official website, they have helped countless animals find homes in the Boston area for over 120 years. “Last year alone, 23,938 animals were helped,” they said. “With over 1,000 dedicated volunteers and 100 staff members, ARL lends unwavering support to local animals, families, and neighborhoods.”