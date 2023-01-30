Kyle Smaine, Pro Skier, Killed in Avalanche at 31

Professional skier Kyle Smaine, winner of the 2015 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships, died in a horrific ski accident Sunday, his family confirmed. The skier was caught in a backcountry avalanche triggered near a Japanese ski resort.

According to reports, five skiers found themselves trapped in an avalanche on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura. Local police reported two of the men were found without vital signs when rescuers reached them on Monday.

The nationalities and names of the skiers remained undisclosed. However, some reports claim that one was American and the other Austrian. Mountain Gazette reported that the American skier was 31-year-old Kyle Smaine, a tragic announcement later confirmed by the athlete’s family and the U.S. Freeski Team.

“Kyle Smaine was a World Champion freeskier, loved exploring the mountains, was a fierce competitor but an even better person and friend,” the team wrote in an Instagram post. “We, along with so many others, send our love and comfort to his family, friends, and community.”

Smaine was on the trip with photographer Grant Gunderson, who called the avalanche his “absolute worst nightmare scenario” in a heartbreaking Instagram post. As Gunderson explained, it was their last day of the trip and the pair had high hopes, as the day before had been one of their best ever on the mountain.

Kyle Smaine One of Two Skiers to Lose Their Lives in Devastating Avalanche

After carving a route down the backcountry once, Gunderson was too exhausted to continue and went back to the lodge. Kyle Smaine, however, chose to do one last run with another friend named Alex Ü, another American pro skier. But as they made their way down, a skier from another party triggered an avalanche.

“We saw it coming,” Alex told Mountain Gazette. “We heard the crack, we realized it is a big one, we started running and then we got hit.”

Kyle and Alex tried to flee but were quickly pulled under by the crushing snow and debris. According to Gunderson, Alex was buried 5 feet beneath the surface for close to half an hour but miraculously survived. Kyle Smaine, however, was thrown over 150 feet by the explosion of snow and wind before being buried and killed.

Another party of skiers rushed to their aid, digging the five incapacitated skiers out from beneath the snow. Two were shaken but otherwise unharmed, one required medical assistance from a shoulder injury, and two were already without vital signs.

Earlier that day, Kyle Smaine posted an Instagram post gushing about his love for the Japanese backcountry. “This is what brings me back to Japan each winter,” he wrote. “Unbelievable snow quality, non-stop storms, and really fun terrain that seems to get better the more exploring you do.”