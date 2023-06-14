Ladies and gentlemen, there’s a black bear in Nashville

The rumblings are true: A black bear is traveling through Nashville, Tennessee, and it’s only the second sighting in the last 100 years.

Tennessee adopted the raccoon as our state wild animal back in 1971. These adorable and occasionally feisty little “trash pandas” are found statewide in abundance, making the species a solid choice. But why not the American black bear, one of our most prevalent and beloved icons?

‘Unless you live in East Tennessee, bears are not a part of your daily life here’

Unless you live in East Tennessee, bears are not a part of your daily life here. The east is Great Smoky Mountains territory, land of my youth, and the section of our long state responsible for the species being associated with us. Growing up in bear country is what turned me into the black bear nut I am, after all.

As for the rest of the U.S. (and the world, frankly), black bears are associated with TN because of our wonderful national park bearing the same name. Around 14 to 16 million people visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park every single year and see our black bears in abundance. Not to mention the countless t-shirts, mugs, and state license plates adorned with bears. That’s a whole lot of bear PR for one state.

Moving south of Nashville for college, then up into the city after graduation for work, I knew there would be no more weekend excursions to study black bears in their natural habitat unless I drove 3 hours to the Smokies (which I do often). Leaving living among the species behind was, honestly, the biggest loss of exiting East TN for Middle TN for me. But as our bears continues to rebound dramatically amid decades-long state and federal conservation, it was only a matter of time before Middle Tennesseans came face to face with bruins again.

And it’s happening right now.

The Return of the Black Bear: Sightings track bruin up through Middle TN to Nashville

Over the last few days, local wildlife circles have been buzzing with the news. Multiple Middle Tennesseans are reporting bear sightings to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). And when these calls come from our neck of the woods, it makes for a bizarre but exciting day for wildlife officials.

Soon, homeowners began sending in videos to local news. Locations were confirmed, and it became official. There’s at least one – probably two – black bears traveling through our area at the time of this article (June 13-14, 2023).

Nashville’s News 2 (WKRN) has been on top of it throughout. At first, one bear was moving through Maury County. Another video shows the bruin heading north for our Davidson County (to which Nashville belongs).

“There’s a route where we are getting reports where it was headed toward Nashville,” TWRA Species Biologist Tabitha Lavacot of Region 2 tells News 2.

Then it happened. A black bear was spotted and filmed in South Nashville’s Woodbine area, TWRA confirms. See the footage below:

“It could have moved through Nashville last night,” Lavacot continues. “They are looking for mates, looking for a new territory, looking for food but a lot of times they end up back where they started so that could be potentially a Kentucky bear,” she adds.

Going the distance

Indeed, black bears will travel great distances for all of the above. Some have been documented traveling over 1,000 miles before returning home.

The Maury Co. sighting came from a Columbia family’s backyard, which they caught on film June 8. “That one looks like a yearling or a young juvenile,” Lavacot notes. Columbia is exactly an hour south of downtown Nashville.

Williamson County rests in-between, and another bear sighting was captured there on June 9. This is likely the same bear heading north as Lavacot notes. During that incident, a black bear was filmed n the front porch of a Thomson Station home.

Just an hour later, a bear was filmed feeling out an outdoor pizza oven in a Franklin (Williamson Co.) residence. Then, multiple Nashville sightings were reported in the next 24 hours. And that is a lot of bear activity for Middle Tennessee. In modern times, anyway.

One of only two black bear sightings in more than 100 years for Nashville, Tennessee

Around five years ago, a black bear was spotted in Davidson County for the first time in over 100 years. These June sightings are only the second to come in the last century.

That previous bear was spotted in August of 2018. Joelton resident Doug Langston saw the bruin on one of his trail cams at his hunting property in Davidson County, and couldn’t believe his eyes. TWRA was equally shocked.

“It’s highly unusual, because this is probably the first sighting of a bear in Davidson County since the late 1800’s,” TWRA’s Barry Cross told News 2 at the time.

It all happened close to Whites Creek Pike, an area less than 10 minutes from my current forest home in Davidson Co. north of the city. I was thrilled, but others were more apprehensive. A large predator in Nashville? That’s simply not a thing – outside of our unusually beefy coyotes and the mountain lion sightings that are nearly as rare as black bear visitors.

‘Life, ah, finds a way’

Despite their size, black bears are typically cautious and reclusive. But with their rise in numbers comes an expanse of territory. And living in bear country requires a whole other set of rules that modern Nashvillians simply aren’t privy to.

Black bears are very capable predators. They can and will prey on livestock, poultry, and pets. Much more commonly, bears take to our trash cans and have an affinity for bird feeders and pet food. What beats a free meal?

While even their brief presence in Middle TN is exciting, we’re nowhere near becoming bear country again. Not yet. The central state is highly urban and ruralized, and there’s not nearly as much suitable habitat left for the species here. Only when breeding populations pop up will TWRA (and the rest of us wildlife techs and the lot) begin preparing for cohabitation.

Yet there’s still nothing taking that reality off the table. Black bears are remarkably adaptable, and will make due with what they have. If their Appalachian homes become too crowded, they will find a way to inhabit Middle Tennessee again. To quote the best line of Jeff Goldblum’s career and Jurassic Park in general: “Life, ah, finds a way.”

‘You want to respect wildlife and not get close to it and appreciate it from afar’

But for now, “Unless you are in East Tennessee, most people don’t see [bears] in the state, so it’s kind of is a treasure to have that opportunity,” TWRA’s Lavacot says of this year’s sightings. “But you want to respect wildlife and not get close to it and appreciate it from afar.”

Black bear (Ursus americanus) (Photo By Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“We haven’t had any reports that the bears have been bold, they just move through looking for food source and that’s what we want them to do is just move through and hopefully it will be without incident,” she continues for News 2.

Regardless, TWRA held a “bear meeting” for the first time in years on Tuesday. And if you see one in your Middle Tennessee neighborhood, be sure to keep a watchful eye. Keep pets inside, make sure livestock and poultry are secure, and do the same for all trash receptacles. Having bird feeders and pet/animal foods of any kind stored outside is a recipe for a visit from black bears, too.

And if approached by a curious bear, well, now that’s an entirely different subject.

For more on this, see our Surviving a Black Bear: How to Prevent Encounters and Deter an Attack next.

Long live the black bear.