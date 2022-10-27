Lake Mead Divers Find Sixth Set of Human Remains

Authorities announced on Tuesday that a group of Divers found more skeletal remains in a dry Lake Mead near Las Vegas.

According to reports, a Lake Mead National Recreation Area diver located “what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area” on Oct. 17, the Lake Mead National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.

The following day, an official NPS dive team conducted a complete search of the area. They later confirmed the discovery of human remains. However, officials report that they suspect no foul play. The Clark County coroner’s office is currently working to confirm the deceased’s identity.

The sad discovery also marked the sixth time human remains had been uncovered since May. The grim finding was possible due to the ongoing drought pushing the shoreline back to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.

In addition, six months ago, authorities found a body in a barrel near the same area. According to news reports, they later determined that the deceased had died of a gunshot wound. They then ruled the death a homicide.

Then, additional remains were found on May 7 at Callville Bay. According to reports, Clark County identified the deceased as 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, who tragically drowned.

In July, park visitors found a third and fourth set of remains. After the discovery, visitors called park rangers upon seeing some of the remains encased in the mud at the water line of the swimming area along the shore;

Then, in mid-August, authorities found the fifth set of remains. Authorities believed those remains were related to the fourth set, at the lake’s Swim Beach area.

Volcanic rock discovered at Nevada’s Lake Mead

In July, NASA released images of Nevada’s Lake Mead showing the area’s rapid decline of water since 2000. Authorities measured the lake’s capacity at just 35% in late August.

According to the space agency, the reservoir reached capacity in the summer of 1999. When completely full, the United States’ largest reservoir can reach an elevation of 1,220 feet. It can also hold 9.3 trillion gallons of water. Recently, researchers have found rocks with volcanic ash from 12 million years ago in Lake Mead.

The low water levels exposed rocks that people haven’t seen since the Hoover Dam was constructed. As of this September, the reservoir was at around 27% capacity.

The University of Nevada in Las Vegas researchers studied the volcanic find. According to reports, they also found sediment from volcanoes in Idaho, Wyoming, and California. “We knew that these ash units existed, but we were surprised to find so many as the Lake Mead water level lowered,” said an emeritus professor of geology at UNLV, Eugene Smith.