Large alligator seen wandering South Carolina neighborhood

As any coastal South Carolina native will tell you, there are a few critters you have to look out for when stepping outside your door. Typically, however, these are limited to mosquitos, fire ants, and the occasional copperhead. A giant alligator meandering the streets? That’s something even South Carolinians don’t see every day.

On a recent trip to Kiawah Island, TikTok user @mamafic spotted a truly massive gator making its slow way across a neighborhood street.

Just before it made it to the other side, it decided to take advantage of the opportunity to bask on the toasty concrete road. Rather than continuing on to the grass nearby, it simply lay down in the sun.

In a subsequent video, a car attempted to pass the alligator. It wasn’t too concerned with blocking traffic, however, and continued to nap, not moving an inch.

Another huge alligator filmed crossing the street in Florida

With an alligator population of 1.3 million, massive reptile sightings are a bit more common in Florida. That said, they’re not quite so common as to not shock bystanders witnessing an alligator calmly crossing a neighborhood street.

This sighting occurred back in March and was shared on Facebook by Matt Devitt of WINK Weather. Startled residents can be heard in the background saying, “Oh sh-t!,” “My god!,” and “It’s gigantic!”

Where are these gators going?

Though they typically stick to swamps and other waterways, it’s not uncommon for alligators to wander into more populated areas now and then, especially during mating season.

At the end of March into the beginning of April, alligators across the southeast begin their mating rituals. During this time, they become more active as they search for potential mates.

As May and June roll around, the gators will mate with their chosen partners, laying eggs in late June and early July. Two months later, the eggs hatch and the baby alligators are born!

While we don’t know for certain these gators were crossing the road to find a mate, it’s the most likely explanation, given the time of year of both sightings.

Never approach or feed a wild gator

Typically, spotting an alligator (even a gigantic one) is no cause for concern. As long as they’re given plenty of personal space, they pose no threat to humans. It’s when someone approaches a gator, whether accidentally or on purpose, that it can become aggressive.

When residential sightings occur such as these, the most common response from wildlife officials is to remove and relocate them. Should a gator become aggressive, however, it can receive the label of “nuisance alligator.” At this point, it will likely be euthanized.

The best way to minimize the number of “nuisance” gators? Never, ever feed one. Wild animals, as a rule, should never be fed by humans, but especially predators such as alligators.

When an alligator or other animal becomes accustomed to human food, they lose their natural fear of humans.

As a result, they become bolder in approaching people, as they believe food is available nearby. This drastically increases the chances of an attack and leads to a sad ending for both the human and alligator involved.