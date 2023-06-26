Large black bear spotted crossing Middle Tennessee yards: How to be BearWise

Another black bear has been spotted in Middle Tennessee, this one taller than the 7-foot privacy fences he’s peering over. Time to be BearWise.

Over the last few weeks, Middle TN has had ample bear sightings confirmed by TWRA after videos, photos and testaments began pouring in. For context, seeing bears here outside of East TN (Great Smoky Mountains territory) has been exceptionally rare the last 100 years. In fact, the recent bear sightings in Nashville were only the second in a century for our Davidson County.

Those bears were likely displaced yearlings, young bears that were sent off by a mother who’s ready to mate again. During this time, these youngsters can wander hundreds of miles in search of territory and resources. This latest sighting, however, is of another caliber.

Photos coming out early this week show a very large black bear, which appears to be a male of impressive size. Multiple homeowners have photographed him crossing – or peering over – their fences, one being at least a 7-foot privacy fence according to resident Julie Haddock Hummel.

“That fence was more like 8 foot tall. My son is 6’ and the fence is taller than him. He was huge!” Hummel says. That makes this bruin at least 7-feet-tall, if not 7 1/2. That’s certainly much larger than the average black bear. This boar (male) weighs at least 450 pounds, if not 500+.

These latest sightings are coming out of Manchester, where the large bear was confirmed traveling through West Doak Road yards. Resident Chasity Crosslin snapped several pictures, which she shared with local reporter Nick Beres of NC5:

This is indeed a big boy, probably around 350-400 pounds. And when multiple bears are around – especially larger ones – its time for Middle Tennessee residents to have serious discussions.

It’s time to take this seriously: ‘All bears instinctually view humans as prey animals’

Please remember that all bears instinctually view humans as prey animals, whether they choose to act on it or not.

An Arizona man was just dragged to his death, then consumed, by a black bear, and black bear-caused injuries and fatalities have occurred in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in the few years.

Be BearWise: Tips for avoiding and deterring black bear encounters

Middle TN hasn’t been bear country for a century, and living with bears require heaps of extra caution. If you’re around Manchester, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, or anywhere in Middle TN at this point, the following tips are the best I can offer to help as black bears travel through:

NEVER approach a bear of any size. Bears are wild animals and are as unpredictable and varied in behavior as human beings.

Do not leave pets or children outside unattended.

Be sure all poultry and livestock have secure fencing (if we get more black bears out this way in coming years, it’ll 100% be time for electric fencing).

Remove all bird feeders, Eastern black bears LOVE birdseed.

Secure all trash, bring receptacles inside if you can. If it’s out, they can smell it a mile away (literally) and will get into it.

Don’t leave any pet food or other foods outdoors.

Use caution when walking outdoors, especially with pets (keep them leashed).

Don’t leave any doors or windows to your home open or accessible.

If you begin having repeat bear sightings, purchase bear spray and learn how to use it.

If you spot a black bear in our area, please report your sighting (with any videos or photos) to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA).

The Manchester Police Dept. is also offering their support to residents through their Captain Deford:

If you have questions about the bear and/or safety concerns – you can call the MPD and ask to speak with Captain Deford. 931-728-2099. Manchester Police Department

“If you aren’t aware, we currently have a bear inside our jurisdiction. This bear has been inside our jurisdiction for at least 24 hours,” the dept. posted to Facebook Sunday.

“Be mindful that this animal is outside of its normal habitat and could be dangerous. Do not approach the bear, even for pictures or video. If you wish to view the bear, please do so from a safe distance,” they cite. “Thanks for your understanding – be safe!”

I would recommend not attempting any viewings of these bears, however, as they’re likely to be stressed by urban environments.

For more on how to be BearWise, see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist next.

And for more on successful co-existence, see our Surviving a Black Bear: How to Prevent Encounters and Deter an Attack.