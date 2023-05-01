Large scale search for missing man in Great Smoky Mountains National Park continues

More than 120 people from 29 agencies and three states are helping Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) in the search for Gordon Kaye.

The 68-year-old Tampa, Florida resident was last seen near a backcountry campsite on Sunday, April 23.* His family wouldn’t report him missing April 26, as Kaye is “an experienced hiker, camper, and hunter and had reserved a campsite at Deep Creek Campground for 14 days,” the National Park Service notes in their update to Outsider.

*Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s previous release incorrectly stated Kaye’s age and the date and location he was last seen.

Over the weekend, GRSM rangers would continue their search of the Deep Creek area. 29 area agencies have joined the rescue effort. In total, over 120 individuals are searching for Kaye.

Gordon Kaye SAR team briefing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, April 2023. (Photo courtesy Katie Corrigan, NPS media release to Outsider)

Teams are currently focusing on trails and areas in and around the Deep Creek Campground. The operation picks back up today, but no further information is available.

Gordon Kaye is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 200+ pounds. If you or anyone you know believe you may have information about his whereabouts, please contact Great Smoky Mountains National Park Dispatch at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.

Deep Creek is a remote area that can prove dangerous

The Deep Creek area of Great Smokey Mountains contains a relatively large stream of the same name. Resting right outside Bryson City, North Carolina, it is part of the Little Tennessee River drainage on the eastern side of the park.

Deep Creek flows for about 15 miles, then empties into the Tuckasegee River in Bryson City. Nearly all of Deep Creek (roughly 90%) resides within GRSM. This area is regulated by the park for fishing and monitored heavily due to the park’s history with water injuries and fatalities.

The area remains a popular destination for anglers and campers. The lower end is only accessible from the campground of the same name. This is where Mr. Kay was last seen.

Deep Creek also leads to Indian Creek Falls, one of the most scenic falls in GRSM. Tubers frequent this area in summer alongside anglers, and water safety is paramount.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park would like to thank the following for their efforts:

South Orange Rescue Squad, Swain County Emergency Management and EMS, Chattanooga Hamilton Rescue Squad, Cherokee Fire and Rescue, Graham County Emergency Management, Appalachian Mountain Rescue Team, Swain County Rescue, Spartanburg County Rescue Squad, Haywood County Search and Rescue, Haywood County Emergency Management, North Carolina Emergency Management, North Carolina Wildlife, Asheville Fire Department, BUSAR, Haywood County Incident Management Team, Cherokee County Emergency Management, Henderson County Rescue Squad, Jackson County Rescue Squad, Cullowhee Fire and Rescue, Qualla Fire Department, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Knoxville Police Department, Graham County Rescue Squad, South Carolina Search and Rescue, South Carolina Pride Search Dog Team, Ash Rande Rescue, Cherokee County Search and Rescue, Cowee Fire, and North Carolina Forest Service.

