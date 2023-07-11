Large snake starts house fire in West Georgia, fire department says

When Georgia firefighters responded to a residential kitchen fire, the last culprit they expected was a snake – let alone the largest snake they had ever seen.

Carroll County Fire Rescue discovered the enormous reptile on July 9, when they rushed to a local home in response to reports of a fire.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found no fire. Thankfully, the small flame had already burnt out. What they did find, however, was an approximately 8-foot snake that somehow managed to start a fire by slithering through a hole in the floor.

“During the investigation, units found that a snake had caused the electrical short,” the Georgia fire department wrote in a Facebook post. “The snake came into the house through a hole in the floor underneath the oven.”

“The same hole in the floor had wires coming through it that the snake eventually shorted out. A very small fire started with the subflooring. Personnel located the snake and drug it out.

Unfortunately, there was no saving the snake, as it was already dead when the firefighters found it. Whether or not the snake died as a result of the fire remains unclear.

Though a sad scene, the Georgia first responders couldn’t help but feel astonished at the sheer size of the snake. “Personnel on scene stated this was the biggest snake they had seen in person!” the department wrote.

Species of snake pulled from Georgia home remains unclear, but it wasn’t venomous

The species snake pulled from the Georgia home’s flooring remains unknown. However, it appears to be a huge black rat snake. Though the species typically ranges from three to five feet in size, the largest individuals grow up to nine feet long.

What we do know is that the snake was not venomous. Georgia is home to 47 species of native snakes, only six of which are venomous.

Three of these, we can discount right away: the eastern diamondback rattlesnake, pigmy rattlesnake, and timber rattlesnake. These are easily identifiable by the rattles on their tails, which the snake in question clearly did not have.

Then there’s the copperhead, another easy-to-spot snake thanks to its vibrant copper coloring. Not to mention, the largest copperhead on record was a mere 4 feet in length, far shorter than the huge snake found in the Georgia home.

The cottonmouth, or water moccasin, is another venomous species inhabiting the southeast. Again, though, not only does the coloration not match but cottonmouths are on the smaller side, ranging from 3 to 4 feet on average, with the largest on record stretching 6 feet.

Last but not least is the eastern coral snake, a highly venomous species with unmistakable vibrant red and yellow rings covering its body.

Meanwhile, the black rat snake is completely harmless – except, of course, to rats. A nonvenomous species, rat snakes live up to their name by acting as nature’s pest control, devouring large numbers of rats and other rodents.

The snake almost certainly entered the Georgia home for one of two reasons. It was either pursuing a rodent or seeking shelter from the sweltering summer heat.

The homeowners can now rest assured there are no snakes in the hole beneath their home, but they might want to check for rats.