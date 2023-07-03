Large Yellowstone crowd forms around mother black bear, cubs in latest park footage

Two wildlife photographers set a bad example as dozens of Yellowstone National Park visitors crowd around a mother bear and her cubs from all sides.

In this latest footage out of America’s first national park, two wildlife photographers perch behind a large boulder. Around 10 yards away from them up the slope are a black bear sow and her cubs.

10 yards may sound like a decent distance, but both black and grizzly bears (the parks resident species) can travel 15 yards per second in bursts. For this – and many other reasons – the Yellowstone regulation and federal law is that all visitors must maintain at least 100 yards (91 m) distance from bears and all predators at all times. Disregarding these laws can result in jail time, park banning, fines, injury, and even death.

Not only do these photographers’ actions put themselves in danger, but others and the bears, too. As they stand idly, dozens of other visitors approach the bears from three sides. A large crowd gathers, and the sow begins showing signs of agitation as she stands her ground, then approaches with a bluff.

Some visitors take the hint. But most walk right back to where they were:

Filmed by Riley Krantz and submitted to Tourons of Yellowstone, the video is only the latest of many in 2023 to show ample breaking of federal law and park regulations in the national park.

Sadly, these wildlife photographers should know better. It is up to all who consider themselves stewards of wild animals to set a strong example. Otherwise, scenes like this are the result.

Yellowstone National Park is a wild refuge, not an amusement park

Habituating Yellowstone wildlife to human presence like this can end in an attack or euthanizing of a bear over an injury to a visitor, or worse. Regardless, black bears (and all wildlife) have a hard enough time surviving in the wild spaces we’ve left them to begin with. It is up to each of us to help ease this burden, not add to it.

As the popular Instagram page reiterates, it is imperative that Yellowstone visitors stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer). And as stated above, the law is 100 yards for bears and all predators.

“The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,” Yellowstone offers in their own statement on the prevalent incidents of 2023 so far.

So please, protect America’s first national park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge, “act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others.”

To all those who abide by federal laws and park regulations, Outsider and the National Park Service thank you.

Tips for proper wildlife viewing

It is illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal. In kind:

Never pursue a bear to take its picture. Use roadside pullouts when viewing wildlife.

Use roadside pullouts when viewing wildlife. Stay in your car! You’ll get the same (legal) view from the safety of your vehicle.

Use binoculars or telephoto lenses for safe viewing and to avoid disturbing wildlife.

Remember: All of Yellowstone is bear habitat , even the boardwalks around Old Faithful (and other thermal areas).

, even the boardwalks around Old Faithful (and other thermal areas). Keep all food, garbage, and other scented items stored in bear-proof containers when not in use.

If a bear approaches or touches your car, honk your horn and drive away to discourage this behavior.

Follow the best practices for hiking in bear country: be alert, make noise, hike in groups, do not run.

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

If you see someone hurt by a bear, witness aggressive bear behavior, or see a bear obtain or try to obtain human food or garbage, call 911 immediately or notify any park ranger.

To learn more about the park’s bears and where to see them (while following park regulations), see our Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Breakdown.

Or, for more on wildlife and relevant safety, see our full Yellowstone National Park Safety Breakdown.