Las Vegas Flooding: City Recorded Months Worth of Rain in Under 2 Hours

Following a series of thunderstorms that went through Las Vegas on Thursday (July 28th), parts of Sin City’s iconic strip are reportedly under water due to excessive flooding. The storms notably produced a month’s worth of rain in under two hours.

According to AccuWeather, various casinos on the Las Vegas strip now have water pouring into their building. Some visitors were actually left stranded and sought shelter as storms producing wind gusts of up to 70mph rolled through.

Water levels notably ranged from considerable flooding on popular Las Vegas walkways to several inches deep. Among the casinos considerably damaged in the flooding were Caesar Palace, Circa Resort & Casino, and Planet Hollywood. Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas’ main air hub also experienced 0.32 of an inch of rain from Thursday night’s storms in just under two hours. This is pretty unusual considering that the airport usually records about a third of an inch of rainfall through the entire month of July.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue took to Twitter to announce that from 9 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, its crews responded to 330 calls for service, with most concerns about the flooding. Notable incidents included seven citizens rescued from swift water; one house fire; 22 vehicle crashes; and 15 outside fires.

From 9 p.m. to midnight last night, our crews responded to 330 calls for service, many related to the storm.



Notable incidents:



7 citizens rescued from swift water

1 house fire

22 vehicle crashes

15 outside fires



Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn G. Goodman also issued a statement on Twitter thanking Fire And Rescue for their efforts during the unexpected flooding. “Thank you to our first responders & Regional Flood Control for keeping residents & visitors safe. Las Vegas has beautiful weather, but we do have large storms in monsoon season. Knowing this, we have flood control infrastructure to quickly move water out of the city to Lake Mead.”

Meteorologist Says It Doesn’t Take Much to Cause Flash Flooding in Las Vegas

AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff spoke about the recent flash flooding in Las Vegas and how it doesn’t take much to cause flood problems in that part of the U.S.

“In Las Vegas, all it took was 0.29 of an inch of rain falling in an hour’s time to cause vehicles to become stranded in the streets on Thursday night,” Duff explained. She further cautioned that in the coming days, more flooding in and around Las Vegas could happen.

“The weather pattern through the weekend will continue to be one that is conducive for producing widespread showers and thunderstorms that dump heavy rainfall in a short amount of time across the Southwestern states,” Duff declared.

The AccuWeather meteorologist also said that heading into the first week of August, there will likely be a decrease in thunderstorm activity across the region. This is due to drier air working its way into the atmosphere. “Downpours are still likely to be scattered about in the high terrain, but aerial coverage should decrease,” she added.