Las Vegas Flooding Leaves Iconic Strip, Casinos Underwater: WATCH

Located deep within the Mojave Desert, Las Vegas isn’t a city known for its rainfall. In fact, the iconic city typically averages less than 4.2 inches of rain per year. So when flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, it not only signaled the arrival of a potential crisis but a weather anomaly as well.

When the heavy rain arrived, it consumed Sin City within hours, filling countless buildings. Some of the area’s most iconic casinos were flooded, including Circa, Caesars Palace, and the LINQ Hotel, as well as the Strip itself and the airport.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time, as confirmed by Las Vegas Information Officer Tim Szymanski. The damage caused by the flooding, however, is immense.

Shocked Las Vegas residents and visitors have documented the unusual weather and subsequent flooding on social media, showing water pouring through the ceilings of hot spots such as Planet Hollywood Casino and Caesar’s Palace. The outpouring of footage has led to a variety of compilation videos, such as the one below.

Ken Camp, assistant coach of the Saint Martin’s University Women’s Basketball Team, happened to be visiting the city during the devastating flood.

During the ill-fated trip, he captured a shocking video of flood water surging out of the LINQ Hotel. The water was moving at such an unbelievable speed that he was struggling to reach the monorail station above.

Las Vegas Residents Describe Their Experience With Recent Flooding

Alexander Wolfe explained that he saw “curtains” of rainfall from his window, an unusual sight, to be sure. “Lightning was nearly constant,” the Las Vegas resident explained to The New York Post. “And the power went out several times. Electric surges set the fire alarms of several buildings off, causing fire responders to have to head out into the storm to respond to them.”

It’s true that flash floods are an uncommon occurrence in Sin City. However, Nevada natives anticipate monsoon season annually. The potential for abnormal weather increases between July and September, according to Simon Jowitt, an economic geologist and professor at the University of Las Vegas.

“We’ve got good drainage systems but sometimes the water just overloads them,” Jowitt said. “It can also be dangerous for homeless people who sometimes live in the drainage systems for shelter.”

“The other thing is that we don’t often get rain,” he continued. “So it’s hard to check whether roofs and the like are actually waterproof. Probably what has happened in the casinos tonight. These rains don’t happen that often, but we’ve had a few days in a row now.”