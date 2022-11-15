Last of 11 Escaped Cows in Kentucky Spotted After Weeks on the Run

Local authorities in Kentucky reported that the last of 11 cows that escaped from a truck in late October have now resurfaced.

The bovines were rounded up by authorities and volunteer cowboys. However, weeks later, one of the cows, a bull, remains on the loose.

The remaining cow was last caught on camera in the Castlewood Avenue area after the incident in October. However, it fled before it could be captured.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the 11 cows were found running loose on the Cherokee Park golf course and the surrounding area on Oct. 21. The animals escaped from a truck that was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 64 earlier that day.

Security camera footage below details the lone cow’s trek through a busy Louisville intersection. In the video, the bull runs down a street, going nearly as fast as the cars around it. Then, a few moments later, we see multiple police cruisers driving down the street, chasing after the animal.

You can watch the viral clip below.

Louisville Metro Animal Services reports that the remaining animal, a bull, was spotted this past Sunday. Witnesses said the bull was seen in an area between Le Moo and Beargrass Creek.

Authorities reminded members of the public to call the police if they see the animal. They remind civilians not to attempt to capture the bull themselves.

Authorities Report the Last Remaining Cow Spotted Sunday

