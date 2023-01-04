Learn to Hunt Ducks and Geese with Delta Waterfowl

Have you ever thought about getting into duck and goose hunting, but don’t know where to start? Well, one of the very best hunting and conservation groups in the country has you covered. Delta Waterfowl is a non-profit organization based in the U.S. and Canada. Their mission is to generate funding for waterfowl research and habitat conservation while also promoting access to waterfowl hunting opportunities. The group was founded in 1911 and has more than 60,000 active members.

One of Delta Waterfowl’s main goals is to introduce people to the world of duck and goose hunting. They do that through a multi-faceted endeavor known as the HunteR3 initiative. The term HunteR3 is derived from an acronym for programs designed to “recruit” and “retain” new hunters and “reactivate” former ones. A hunting license and federal duck stamp are required to hunt waterfowl. Money generated from those sales is one of the primary sources of funding for wildlife conservation in North America.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpusXGyXkFA&t=40s Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HunteR3 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpusXGyXkFA&t=40s)

Introducing New People to The World of Waterfowl Hunting

Whether you’re a completely new hunter or more experienced with other types of hunting, Delta Waterfowl can help find the right program for you.

The organization’s First Hunt program is the largest waterfowl hunter recruitment program in North America. Since the start of the program, it has introduced more than 80,000 people to duck and goose hunting. First Hunt events are operated primarily by the organization’s many volunteers across the country. They happily share their knowledge with those looking to learn more. These events include trap and skeet shooting practice, educational seminars, and actual hunting trips.

The University Hunting Program was created in order to foster an appreciation for waterfowl hunting amongst the younger generation. This program provides college students focused on natural resource-related majors with duck and goose hunting opportunities. Hunter safety courses, shooting skills development, and a weekend hunting trip are also a part of it.

Digitally Refine Your Duck And Goose Hunting Skills

While the value of in-person instruction and hands-on hunting opportunities simply can’t be replicated online, Delta Waterfowl does offer a comprehensive collection of digital resources that can help prepare you for your first hunt or refine your skills for your next hunt.

The lineup of resources includes detailed strategies on seemingly every component of the hunt. If you’re training a duck dog, there are also countless articles on the dos and don’ts of preparing your four-legged friend for the duck blind. Additional information on shotgun shooting skills, hunting gear, storied traditions, places to hunt, and waterfowl recipes are all also available online. The Delta Waterfowl YouTube channel also has plenty of entertaining and educational videos about waterfowl hunting.

If you’re interested in getting involved with a learn-to-hunt program with Delta Waterfowl then check out their website for more info. Or if you are an experienced waterfowl hunter looking to support a good cause, then maybe sign up for a membership.