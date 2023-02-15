Legendary Surfer Records Final Moments Catching Wave Just Before He Dies

A beloved surfer and well-known filmmaker passed away from a heart attack just moments after recording his final moments riding what would be his last wave.

Shortly after Larry Haynes collapsed at Laniakea Beach in Hawaii on Feb. 9, someone found video footage of the 61-year-old on his last ride.

Haynes was a highly regarded figure in the surfing community who made a name for himself as a cinematographer who recorded fellow surfers and surfing competitions since the 1980s.

One of Hayne’s friends, Brian Bielmann, later told news outlets about taking the footage home to review it. “I went down and got it this morning and immediately took it home and went on the computer,” Bielmann said.

He continued: “There must have been 40 files and we looked through all of them. And then he had a lot of, like, non-start type waves and over and over and finally caught this beautiful wave and rode it for a long time. And by the end of it we were cheering and yelling and crying.”

In addition, Bielmann also paid tribute to his accomplished friend, praising his successful career and courageous philosophy of photography.

“He had this incredible life right up till the end. He could not have filled any more into his life than he did,” he noted.

Friends mourn the loss of well-known surfer and cinematographer: ‘He was such a bull’

“He’s the most badass of all photographers ever of all time. He was such a bull, and he would go anywhere and do anything and have no fear.”

Another mourning friend and fellow surfer, Mike Prickett, also had nothing but love for his late pal.

“It’s really cool. In the footage as well because he gets his wave and right before he turns off the camera he had this Larry smile that we all knew from him.”

He added: “That’s what made me start crying. We were so, so shocked. He just did the Eddie Aikau with us. He did the Pipe contest. He does everything with a smile, and then we just lost him. He caught a wave at Laniakea, and then he came in and collapsed.”

During his long-winded career, he twice filmed the deaths of two monster wave chasers surfers, Malik Joyeux, and Kirk Passmore, in 2005 and 2015, respectively.

Later, fellow surf photographer Jimmy “Jimmicane” Wilson posted a tribute to Haynes on his Instagram account.

“Had the pleasure of swimming with the legendary [Haynes] for one final time this December. I contemplated and admired the amount of passion it takes for someone to continue treading out with a camera, at the same places, for several consecutive decades,” he wrote.

Following Fluid Combustion, Haynes worked as a cinematographer on several projects, including Underwater Universe, Big Wave Hellmen, and Chasing Monsters: El Niño.

He also spent the last decades of his life filming major surf competitions, such as the World Surf League.