Legislation Could Delay Gray Wolf Reintroduction to Colorado

Although the gray wolf (Canis lupus) is reclaiming much of its western territory, Colorado has yet to begin reintroduction efforts. But Colorado citizens voted in favor of reintroduction, so the state is scheduled to act before the end of 2023 – for now. Let’s break it down.

Gray Wolves in CO: Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) currently cannot provide a specific population number for wolves in Colorado for a variety of reasons. But in 2020, as many as six congregating wolves were identified by CPW staff. Then, in 2021, an established mating pair produced a litter of six pups. So Colorado has gray wolves, but not through any state reintroduction program. Instead, these wolves have slowly migrated into the state (a territory they were historically found in before extirpation) from nearby states that possess reintroduction programs.

Reintroduction Plans: The oft-cited Proposition 114 (now state statute 33-2-105.8) requires and directs the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to develop a plan to restore and manage gray wolves in the state by no later than December 31, 2023. The Western Slope of Colorado is where the wolves will be reintroduced. Prop. 114 was voted into existence by Colorado citizens on November 2020.

But now, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is seeking to limit wolf reintroduction before it happens. And this may delay Prop. 114 or any reintroduction plans by six years or more.

Enter Senate Bill 23-256 (SB23-256)

Introduced by Colorado legislators last week, the Senate Bill – SB23-256 – prohibits the introduction of gray wolves into an area if:

The United States secretary of the interior has not made a final determination as to whether the gray wolf population in the area is experimental, which gives the state greater flexibility to manage the wolves

The United States secretary of the interior or the United States department of agriculture has not completed an environmental impact study under federal law

The Status of the Gray Wolf in Colorado

As CPW cites, “On Feb. 10, 2022, the U.S. District Court vacated the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s (USFWS) 2020 rule delisting gray wolves across the lower 48 states. The ruling returns management authority of gray wolves in Colorado to USFWS.”

This is at the heart of the new legislation proposal, which would see the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designate Colorado’s wolves as a “nonessential experimental population,” the state’s FOX 31 cites. The bill’s authors state this would give Colorado “greater flexibility to manage the wolves” once they are reintroduced.

It will also require the conditions above to be finalized and approved before any reintroduction action can take place. As a result, any legal challenges to these conditions will hold up the entire process, which has been set to begin on Dec. 31, 2023 since Nov. of 2020 because Colorado residents voted in favor of wolf reintroduction.

“If this bill became law, wolf restoration — which Coloradans voted for — wouldn’t happen until 2029 at the very earliest,” Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director for WildEarth Guardians, emphasizes in a statement.

Larris also explains that this new legislation has “a statute of limitations of six years. So a lawsuit could be filed in 2029, which would delay wolf reintroductions to almost a decade from now.”

As Senate Bill Advances, Gray Wolf Advocates See a ‘Delay Tactic’

Despite public and conservation outcry, Senate Bill 23-256 passed the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on a 5-2 vote. It was then sent to the Appropriations Committee.

Within, bill authors state that wolves will end up on federal land. In other words, although the species is set to be released onto private land, the gray wolf species’ “mobility” means they will become a federal “problem.”

As a result, the bill calls for an impact analysis via the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969.

The very purpose of gray wolf reintroduction is for them to spread and reclaim ancestral territory, however. So environmental and conservation advocates believe this is a delay tactic by legislators. It would, in effect, delay and/or deny the outcome that a majority of Colorado citizens voted for.

“We worked hard to address the concerns of livestock producers, hunters, wolf advocates, and outfitters, and to have that effort undercut by groups not involved in the process is discouraging,” offers Gary Skiba, wildlife program manager for Colorado’s San Juan Citizens Alliance.

SB23-256’s prime supporters are:

Western Slope Republicans Sen. Perry Will and Rep. Matt Soper

North-central Democrats Sen. Dylan Roberts, Rep. Meghan Lukens

For more on the latest with the species in the state, see our previous Colorado gray wolves coverage here.