Le Le the Panda Dies at 24

The world is mourning the loss of a giant panda who lived to be 24 years old. The male panda, known as Le Le, died at the Memphis Zoo earlier this month.

In a statement posted to the zoo’s Facebook page, Le Le was found dead in his enclosure.

“Memphis Zoo is devasted [sic] to announce the passing of Giant panda ‘Le Le,’ ” the zoo wrote in the post.

“Le Le was a happy bear that enjoyed apples, engaging with enrichment and relaxing while covering himself with freshly shredded bamboo. He had an easy-going personality and was a favorite of all who met and worked with him over the years,” the statement read.

According to Memphis Zoo chief executive officer Matt Thompson, the panda passed away in his sleep.

“Le Le’s name translates to ‘happy happy,’ and his name perfectly reflected his personality,” the Memphis Zoo said in a statement about Le Le.

At this time, it’s unclear how exactly Le Le passed away. However, Thompson noted that the zoo’s veterinarians and panda experts from China would perform a postmortem examination. According to senior veterinarian Dr. Felicia Knightlym, they have the “intent to find a reason for his passing.”

Le Le the Panda’s passing came just months before fellow panda was set to join him

Although he lived to be 24, Thompson added that the panda’s death was “sudden and unexpected.” Video footage from the days before his death showed no sign that he was ill.

Sadly, Le Le’s passing came just months before he was set to be reunited with the zoo’s female panda, Ya Ya, who has been in China. Her return marked the end of the zoo’s giant panda loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens. She’s set to return to Memphis in April.

In addition, Thompson said the Chinese association was the first to be notified of Le Le’s passing.

“They have been very supportive of us and are working with us very closely on this. They are, of course, very sad news about this. They’ve been very understanding and they’re a great partner,” Thompson said.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, giant pandas typically live between 15 and 20 years in the wild. However, those that live in zoos can sometimes live up to 30 years. The majestic creatures are native to central China. Sadly, finding them in other parts of the world is becoming less common.

“As few as 1,864 giant pandas live in their native habitat, while another 600 pandas live in zoos and breeding centers around the world,” the Smithsonian added about the species.

According to Thompson, the Memphis Zoo hopes to receive two pandas as residents in the future.