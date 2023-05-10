Leopard shark spotted in California lake miles from the ocean

There are over 500 species of sharks on Earth, and the vast majority of them live exclusively in salt water, including the leopard shark. Because of this, it was more than a little strange when one was spotted in a California lake on Monday.

It’s not a matter of preference, sharks actually need salt water to survive. Without maintaining the salt concentration in their bodies, their cells will rupture, causing bloating and, eventually, death.

So, how is this possible? Was the leopard shark on the verge of death when it was spotted in the lake? No, it was swimming along just fine. Luckily for the little shark, Lake Merritt’s water is brackish, meaning it contains a mixture of fresh and salt water, just salty enough for marine life.

Oddly enough, it’s not that out of the ordinary for researchers to find marine life exploring the tidal lagoon. The bizarre leopard shark appearance was far from the first made by a sea animal.

Locals have spotted a wide variety of sea animals in the lake in recent years, including jellyfish, sturgeon, bat rays, salmon, and even other leopard sharks. Those who venture into the lagoon typically arrive via the Lake Merritt Channel, which connects the lake with the Estuary and San Francisco Bay.

Leopard sharks are harmless to humans

You might be thinking, a shark in a lake?! I thought at least freshwater was safe! Don’t worry, though, because leopard sharks couldn’t be more harmless.

Well, unless you’re a crab, shrimp, or clam, that is. Are you a marine worm? A bony fish? No? Then you have nothing to worry about.

On the smaller side of the shark spectrum, leopard sharks rarely grow longer than 6 feet. The average adult is a mere 4.5 feet in length and somewhere between 35 and 45 pounds.

Admittedly, that’s a pretty big fish. When compared to the 62-foot whale shark, however, the little leopard shark is positively tiny. Beyond that, they’re known for their relaxed demeanor and will only bite if provoked.

In fact, there’s only one recorded “attack” on a human in history. It occurred in 1955 in California, of all places. The diver wasn’t seriously injured, though, and no bite was involved.

All things considered, it makes sense that California was the site of the one incident. Leopard sharks are among the most common species along the coast of the Golden State. Their habitat spans much of the west coast of North America, stretching from Oregon to Mazatlán in Mexico.

Rather than venturing into the deep like their larger cousins, leopard sharks prefer the shallow waters of bays and estuaries, further explaining the recent sighting in Lake Merritt. They do stay toward the sea floor but rarely explore waters deeper than 65 feet.

While swimming with sharks is typically reserved only for the brave at heart, leopard sharks are a popular species for snorkelers, thanks to their harmless nature and preference for shallow water.