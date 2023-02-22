Lifeguards’ Attempt to Save Fatal Shark Attack Victim Captured in Disturbing Video

An Australian tourist fell victim to a fatal shark attack Sunday while swimming in the ocean off the coast of New Caledonia in a lifeguard-monitored area, the entire horrific incident captured on video by nearby CCTV cameras.

The disturbing shark attack video shows lifeguards’ desperate attempt to save the gravely injured man, two officials rushing toward him on jet skis as he struggled against the aquatic predator.

The tourist was swimming a mere 500 feet from shore when the shark, believed to be a 13-foot tiger shark, bit him multiple times on the legs and arm before disappearing beneath the waves.

Though lifeguards arrived at his side and pulled him to shore in a matter of moments, he already appeared unresponsive. While one lifeguard pulled him from the jet ski, laying him on the sand, the other sprinted down the beach for help.

The two-man rescue crew did everything they could to resuscitate the shark’s victim but were unable to revive him, officially escalating the incident to a fatal attack. After several long minutes of life-saving efforts, officials carried the man from the beach on a stretcher, his mangled body covered in foil.

The identity of the 59-year-old man remains undisclosed. However, he was reportedly vacationing alone in New Caledonia when the fatal shark attack occurred.

Witnesses Point to Nearby Fish Feeding Platform as Cause of Fatal Shark Attack

The beach where the fatal shark attack occurred only reopened three days prior following another horrifying encounter, this one resulting in a 49-year-old swimmer losing their leg.

The swimmer survived thanks to the heroic efforts of a paddleboarder, who pulled the injured woman onto the board and transported her back to shore. To the paddleboarder’s horror, the shark circled them the entire way in, attracted by the heavy trail of blood gushing from the gruesome leg injury.

A week after that, a shark aggressively stalked a surfer. The surfer, however, escaped the terrifying incident unharmed.

Locals are now saying the beach should never have reopened at all. “It was so scary, we’re all in a panic,” a beachside hotel staff member told Daily Mail. “One of my colleagues has a son who was in the sea at the time and we’re all phoning and texting our families and friends to check they’re okay.”

“They really shouldn’t have reopened the beach,” the horrified local added. “It only opened last week after another attack. It’s so dangerous.”

Some witnesses pointed to a nearby restaurant’s viewing platform as the cause of the repeated attacks. Mere feet from the crowded beach, the platform serves as a fish feeding station, allowing visitors to throw their leftovers into the sea to the fish below.

The influx of fish near the swimming area could have attracted the sharks, which then mistakenly bit swimmers thinking they were part of the feeding frenzy.

Officials closed the beach immediately following the fatal shark attack. It has yet to reopen to the public.