Lightning Capital of the United States Revealed

Four Corners, Florida, an area a few miles south and west of Orlando, has reportedly been dubbed the lightning capital of the U.S.

According to WFLA, the area was found to have the highest lighting strike density of anywhere in the country in 2022. The density was based on 474 lightning strikes per square kilometer during the year. Coming in with the second highest density is Greensburg, Louisiana with 387 strikes per square kilometer. The third highest density was Ariel, Mississippi with 376 lighting strikes per square kilometer.

The media outlet further reports that the state of Florida is also ranked the highest for lightning density per state. It had an average of 109.84 strikes per square kilometer in 2022. The state of Texas was notably the highest for the total number of strikes and had 18,706,904 strikes. The Lone Star start had a total of 27,696,688 strikes.

It was further reported that there were unusually high levels of lightning within the eye of Hurricane Ian. The storm is assumed to have the highest number of strikes in any Atlantic system.

Nearly 200 Million Lightning Strikes Hit the U.S. in 2022

Meanwhile, FOX Weather reported that nearly 200 million lightning strikes hit the U.S. in 2022. One volcanic eruption in January 2022 notably triggered the most extreme concentration of strikes ever detected. This happened when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano came erupted.

FOX Weather also stated that in 2022, there was a total of 194 million lightning. However, 2019 still has the highest count of strikes, with 198.2 million.

Chris Vagasky, meteorologist and lightning expert at Vaisala Xweather, spoke about the 2022 numbers. “Much of the Mississippi River basin saw below-average lightning as the drought worsened. And the lowest water levels in decades on parts of the Mississippi River had significant impacts on agriculture and river transportation.”

Up there with Florida and Texas is Louisiana with 11.6 million strikes and Oklahoma with 11.4 million strikes. Mississippi ended up with 10 million strikes in 2022. It was also noted that 1,000 lightning strikes were during a blizzard-fueled “thunderstorm” that occurred in a four-day-long event that hit the Great Lakes area during the week before Thanksgiving. In Buffalo, New York, which experienced 80 inches of snow, there was a measured 184 strikes within 28 hours. Vagasky then stated that wind turbines may trigger lightning as winter storms move over head.

Vagasky went on to add that the lightning strike studies are to help keep people and property safe. “Thunderstorms are life-threatening,” he then explained. “Lightning can start wildfires, cause power outages, and damage infrastructure. Monitoring lightning in real-time and analyzing long-term trends is essential for protecting life and property and understanding changes to our climate.”