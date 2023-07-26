‘Lil’ Jefe,’ the only ocelot in Arizona, caught on film

The striking ocelot, a medium-sized wildcat, is typically found in South and Central America. But ‘Lil’ Jefe’ is a famous exception.

For millennia, the ocelot roamed southern North America, too. Like so much of our native fauna, however, hunting and habitat loss pushed out of existence here. Nature is resilient, though, and two states bordering Mexico have seen a 21st century resurgence: Arizona and Texas.

The former isn’t thought to have a breeding population, but it does have one of the species’ most famous individuals in residence. ‘Lil’ Jefe,’ as he was named by local schoolchildren in 2019, has been popping up on wildlife cameras for over a decade now. Not only does this make him unique, it makes him rather old for a wildcat, too.

“That guy apparently has been a permanent resident all of his adult life,” Arizona Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart tells AZ Central.

The latest ‘Lil’ Jefe’ sighting comes courtesy of Vail, AZ resident Jason Miller, a wildlife enthusiast who’s been tracking local species for years. This time, he found the ocelot on the south side of the Huachuca Mountains. And right now, he’s likely the only living ocelot in the state.

Second set of ocelot footage from wildlife cameras of Jason Miller, July 4, 2023. Jason Miller Outdoors

“It’s just awesome to get something this rare,” Miller says of his capture. “It’s the size of a house cat and it lives in this mountain range all by itself. I’m just fascinated.”

Capturing wildlife in this way is “addicting,” he adds for AZ Central. “When you hunt, you pull the trigger and it’s over. But with the camera you continue getting the same animals year after year. I fell in love with it.”

His latest footage is from July 4, and is the first to surface in the mountain range since last October.

‘Lil’ Jefe’ and the Legacy of Ocelot in North America

According to Hart, ‘Lil’ Jefe’ is identifiable by the “bootheel” shape of one of his prominent spots. He’s not the only ocelot to have surfaced in Arizona in the 21st century. But he appears to be the only permanent resident.

For a wild animal around the size of a housecat to thrive in the Huachucas for as long as Jefe has, he’s got to be a master of his environment. From coyotes to cougars and black bears, many other far larger predators roam here. But these are elusive, shy animals, making them not only difficult to catch for other predators, but even more difficult to spot in the wild.

The ocelot (Leopardus pardalis) isn’t closely related to the wild felines we more commonly see, like the lynx and bobcats or mountain lions. Instead, their Leopardus genus is of medium to smaller sized felines that mostly roam the Americas.

Despite making their way back up to North America, there are currently no known breeding populations in Arizona or Texas, and they’re locally extinct elsewhere in the U.S. Ocelots have also been the target of illegal pet trade and fur industry in the past, which continues to contribute to population declines in many regions.

The species is only of “least concern” to conservation organizations, however. They still thrive in South America, and to a lesser extent in Central America.