Little owl chicks rescued from stage at Guns N’ Roses concert

This year’s Glastonbury Festival in England had two surprise visitors now in the care of a local rescue center: a pair of little owl chicks, dubbed Axl and Slash, as they were discovered during the Guns N’ Roses set.

The first chick, Axl, was discovered on Saturday night of the festival. The very next day, local animal rescue center Secret World received a call about the owls, as a second chick, this one dubbed Slash by wildlife officials, had been found hiding under the stage with the first.

Sadly, the little owl chicks’ parents were nowhere to be found. The “noise and disturbance” from the festival scared their parents to the point of abandoning the babies.

After removing the owls from beneath the stage, wildlife officials transferred them to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife. From there, they found a home with Secret World Wildlife Rescue. The little owl siblings are currently being housed in an outdoor aviary at the rescue center.

The owl rescue was “possibly the most unusual disturbance case [they’ve] heard about this year. But it just goes to show the importance of checking your surroundings for wildlife before any activity,” SWWR’s David Plant said in a statement.

“When Guns N’ Roses were playing ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ I’m sure they didn’t realize how close they actually were to wildlife!”

Double-checking for little owl nests and other signs of wildlife can save a life

On an average day, the site of the Glastonbury Festival is a dairy farm, not a concert venue. The stage under which the owls were nesting, however, stays in place year-round. It’s no surprise, then, that they assumed it was a safe, quiet place to build a home.

Native to the warmer parts of Europe, Central Asia, and northern Africa, little owls are a cavity-nesting species. They prefer open country, such as farmland, and build their nests in small cavities in trees and rocks. That said, they’re fairly adaptable, having been found in rabbit holes and man-made nest boxes.

As their name suggests, little owls are a tiny species, standing just under 9 inches in height on average. In fact, they’re the smallest owl in the UK.

The little owl chicks found a safe home with a wildlife rescue. Unfortunately, however, this isn’t always the case with abandoned young. Bird parents of all species can abandon their nests if disturbed or harassed, leaving eggs and hatchlings vulnerable to predators and starvation.

As such, the Secret World Wildlife Rescue urged caution when dealing with structures left outside for long periods of time. Double-checking for nests and other signs of wildlife before disturbing an outdoor structure can be the difference between life and death for anything living in or around it.

“It looks like the parents sadly abandoned their nest once festival preparation began,” Plant explained. “So it’s difficult to say how long the chicks were left alone. We’re so grateful to the people who found and helped them. They must have been terrified after enduring almost 2 full days of loud music.”