Live Eel Bizarrely Found Flopping Around on English Family’s Doorstep

An RSPCA officer was called to a home in Plymouth England. This comes after a resident discovered an eel outside the back door. According to the reports, the animal was found flopping on dry land outdoors. Away from its natural water habitats.

The eel was discovered by the England resident outside the home’s backdoor. The residents placed the eel in an inflatable swimming pool as they waited for officials to come to the fish’s rescue.

RSPCA Officials Respond To The Unusual Call, Coming To The Aid Of The Eel

According to reports, RSPCA inspector Sarah Morris was called to the scene to rescue the marooned eel. The RSPCA stands for Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. This charity operates in England and Wales. Focusing primarily on animal welfare.

“This was not your usual type of animal rescue call,” Morris says of the situation in an RSPCA news release detailing the rescue.

According to Morris, the officials initially assumed the resident calling in the event had simply mistaken a worm for an eel. However, upon discussing the found fish a little more, Morris realized the residents were correctly identifying the creature.

“On arrival, I went to the back garden and found a pink child’s paddling pool where the finder had kindly placed the eel until I arrived,” Morris explains in the official update. Additionally, notes the RSPCA official, is a first for her. In her 24 years working for the animal welfare charity, Morris had never responded to a call like this one.

“In 24 years of being an inspector, I’ve never had a call about an eel out of water!” Morris exclaims.

How The Eel Ended Up On Dry Land Is A Mystery – But There Are Some Theories

After arriving at the home, Morris was able to load the eel into a small fish tank. The rescuers then drove the fish to the nearest body of water for safe release.

The eel’s experiences and its journey onto dry land are a mystery to all those involved. However, Morris notes that “the most likely reason would have been that it was dropped there by a heron or other such bird.”