‘Living Fossils’ As Old As Dinosaurs Found in Arizona Desert

A tourist walking through Arizona’s Wave recently discovered a colony of prehistoric tripos swimming in one of the landmark’s pools of water. The so-called “living fossils” date back 550 million years, and they’re not always easy to spot in the wild.

Scientists have records proving that triops evolved when Earth hosted the supercontinent Gondwana in the late Neoproterozoic era. They are one of only two species of the order Notostraca that managed to survive the millennia. The other species is the Lepidurus.

Today, some people are lucky enough to find the creatures swimming in temporary, shallow pools of water that are formed by rain. And Adar Leibovitch, a computer engineer who recently moved to the states from Israel, was one of those people.

“This creature is one of the oldest creatures that are still walking amongst us,” he told Viral Press after sharing a video.

“They can lay eggs and only until the Triops baby knows that it’s safe to come out or when it touches the water the eggs can hatch,” Leibovitch continued. “The egg can sit there for nine years before it hatches.”

The Living Fossils Are Important For Natural Pest Control

These triops are often confused with a species called aquasaurs, a similar creature that’s commonly sold in pet stores. Like Leibovitch’s find, they also lay eggs that can dry and enter a dormant state. The larva won’t hatch until a person places them in fresh water.

Triops are important for many reasons. One is because they feast on Culex mosquito larvae, which cuts down on the spread of the West Nile Virus. They also eat certain aquatic vegetation, and Japan uses moderated populations of the living fossils to keep weeds from overtaking rice crops.

Some of their most distinguishing features are their trident-shaped tails and their third eye, which is what gave them their name. Triop comes from the Greek words tria, which means “three,” and ops, which means “eye.”

Leibovitch, 29, moved from Isreal so he could go travel and find rare wonders of the wild. So he’s thrilled to have stumbled upon the swimming fossils. Soon, he will head to Europe and see what he can uncover there.

“Ever since I was a child, I have had a world map hanging above my bed,” he added. “And every time I would come home from school, I would just stare at it for a long time, studying every crevice, every bay, lake, ocean, mountain, and country.”