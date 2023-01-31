Local Community Ticked After What Was Done to a Portion of Their Deer Population

Michigan residents were left enraged after the City of Lansing killed deer in local parks without warning.

It began when those living near the city’s public parks heard gunshots nearby. Fearing for their safety, they called the police and were told it was a secret deer cull.

Residents were in distress by the incident. Not just because they felt the move was disrespectful to the community but that it was dangerous as well, as they had no idea guns would be going off in the area that day. Without proper notification, residents feel it’s only a matter of time before an innocent bystander is struck by a stray bullet.

According to residents, the gunshots began around 7 pm, immediately sparking memories of the car shooting just days prior. “They told me that there was a secret deer cull operating tonight in this area,” Christopher Hull, a Lansing resident who reported the horrifying sounds to the police, explained to WLNS.

Michigan Residents Upset by Lack of Warning Before Deer Culling

Culling, in the hunting sense, is the selective removal of inferior deer. This typically means those with undesirable antler characteristics for their age. By temporarily reducing the population, culling is thought to improve the quality of the remaining individuals.

Residents, however, argued that the thought process behind the culling was irrelevant. The most important matter at hand was that police and wildlife officials gave no notice ahead of time. “It did not go through any public comment or discussion or anything like that,” Hull said.

Meanwhile, city officials maintained that Lansing has an urban deer management control plan in place. To execute this plan, they work with the Department of Resources at night, after the parks close, to reduce the population.

Lansing Seeks to Replace Culling With Harm-Free Methods

It’s true that hunters and officials don’t begin shooting until the parks are closed. Residents like Hull, however, say that people still frequent the parks after dark. By sending hunters to kill deer without first informing the public, Lansing officials are putting their residents at risk.

“There is a whole homeless encampment down there,” Hull explained. “And there is traffic all over there from people, especially in the summer but even in the winter.”

Michigan residents understand that Lansing is far from the only city in the country to execute culls. Unlike Lansing, however, most city officials warn their residents beforehand. “If democracy is good enough for East Lansing, Okemos, Ann Arbor, and many other places then it’s good enough for Lansing,” Hull said.

The cull in East Lansing, for example, was put on hold earlier this month while officials heard the differing opinions of those living in the area. Those in Lansing are so upset by the surprise nighttime shooting that they’re currently working to get the cull replaced with methods that avoid killing the deer altogether.